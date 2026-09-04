“Intrigue in the Gold Race Intensifies”: Pakhtakor Defeats Andijon in a Rout

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“Intrigue in the Gold Race Intensifies”: Pakhtakor Defeats Andijon in a Rout

Uzbekistan Super LeagueIn the 20th round, the capital's club Pakhtakor secured an important and convincing victory. Hosting Andijon in Tashkent, the 'Lions' scored three unanswered goals to win 3-0. With this victory, the gap between them and the leaders Neftchi, who suffered a crushing defeat against Qarshi, has narrowed to just 2 points, bringing the intrigue in the championship race to its peak.

Decisive strikes in the first half: Dominance in Tashkent

The match was under the complete control of the hosts from the very first minutes:

  • Early goal by Zaid Tahseen: In the 21st minute of the match, Iraqi legionnaire Zaid Tahseen opened the scoring, putting Pakhtakor ahead (1-0);

  • Sobirkhodjaev's precise strike: Shortly after, in the 29th minute, experienced midfielder Sardor Sobirkhodjaev found the back of the net, doubling the lead (2-0);

  • Final touch by Abdumajidov: The capital side maintained their intensity in the second half, scoring a third goal in the 69th minute — Mukhammadrasul Abdumajidov beat the Andijon goalkeeper to set the final score (3-0).

Star-studded lineups and Andijon's fruitless attacks

Throughout the match, many key players from both teams took to the pitch:

  • Pakhtakor's attacking potential: High-level legionnaires such as Bashar Resan, Ayman Hussein, and Flamarion were active for the Tashkent club. The goal guarded by Sanjar Kuvvatov remained untouched throughout the game;

  • Andijon's substitutions: Although the visitors' coaching staff tried to turn the tide in the second half by bringing on Humoyunmirzo Iminov, Polatkhuja Kholdorkhonov, and Martin Boakye from the bench, Pakhtakor's disciplined defense proved impossible to break through.

League table: 2-point gap and the Valley team in 8th place

Following the results of the 20th round, the situation at the top of the Super League table has changed drastically:

  • Pakhtakor intensifies the chase: The capital side has reached 43 points, holding firm in 2nd place. After Neftchi's defeat in Qarshi (2-6), the difference between first and second place is now just 2 points;

  • Andijon's position: With 27 points, Andijon remains in 8th place in the league table.

Do you think Pakhtakor can overtake Neftchi in the coming rounds and win the championship title? Which line of the Tashkent team looked most reliable in today's game? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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