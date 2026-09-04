A New Era Begins at Apple: John Ternus Takes the Helm

A major shift has occurred in the tech world as the John Ternus era officially begins at Apple. This week, Tim Cook stepped down as CEO, handing over the company's leadership to former hardware engineering chief John Ternus. This personnel change is generating significant interest in the global tech market, as the new leader promised in his first memo that a massive presentation will take place as early as next week. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

As discussed on the TechCrunch Equity podcast, such a tight schedule means that even before the new leader has fully settled into his role, one of the most important events—the next iPhone launch—falls on his shoulders. Tim Cook is not leaving the company entirely; he remains in the position of Executive Chairman. Cook's primary focus will be on political relations and areas that have recently become sensitive public issues, including minor changes in map markers.

Challenges Facing the New Leader

Experts believe the main question remains how John Ternus's tenure will be received by shareholders and the market, and how much autonomy he will be granted. While Apple has traditionally specialized in hardware manufacturing, software issues are taking center stage in the current era of AI.

Interestingly, Ternus, as a former hardware chief, may be in a favorable position to achieve significant success in software. Amid the rapid development of AI technologies, Apple needs to fundamentally update the software components of its products, and shareholders are expecting rapid results from the new leadership in this very area.

Future Prospects

The company's future strategy includes not only launching new gadgets but also enriching its ecosystem with modern intelligent features. John Ternus's engineering experience combined with Tim Cook's strategic support is expected to usher in a new phase for Apple.

Market observers are closely monitoring the new CEO's decisions in his first few weeks. Ahead lies one of the most important presentations in the company's history, and this will be the first serious opportunity for Ternus to immediately demonstrate his potential.