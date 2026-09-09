Lions' roar in Olmaliq: Pakhtakor scores 3 goals on AGMK's turf

In the Uzbekistan Super League, the 21st round matches have kicked off, and the very first encounter offered fans a true championship intrigue. Tashkent's Pakhtakor team visited the AGMK club in Olmaliq for a challenging away game and secured a confident 3:1 victory. The outcome was decided by the 'Lions'' skilled forwards and midfielders through their trademark combination play. Thanks to these crucial 3 away points, the reigning champions have significantly improved their position in the league table. So, who scored in the Olmaliq clash, what lineups did the teams field, and how did this win affect the title race? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the main intrigue — the 46 points accumulated by Pakhtakor's new status in the tournament table and the situation of their rivals.

Quick goals and dominance on the pitch: The score opened in the 4th minute

The clash in Olmaliq began under the complete initiative of the visitors:

Ayman Hussein's quick goal: Just as the match began, in the 4th minute, 'Lions' legionnaire Ayman Hussein opened the scoring (0:1);

Precise strike from Ibrohim Ibragimov: By the 24th minute, midfielder Ibrohim Ibragimov breached the AGMK goal, strengthening the Tashkent side's lead (0:2);

Dostonbek Hamdamov seals it: In the 65th minute of the second half, the experienced Dostonbek Hamdamov scored the third goal, effectively putting an end to the main question of the match (0:3);

AGMK's response: Legionnaire Giorgi Papava managed to narrow the gap for the Olmaliq side in the 82nd minute, but it was not enough to save the result (1:3).

'Our team was fully prepared for the complex atmosphere in Olmaliq. A quick goal and tactical discipline brought us the crucial 3 points,' match analyses note.

Team lineups and substitutions

The coaches fielded their most competitive lineups for this pivotal clash:

AGMK lineup: Hamidullo Abdunabiyev, Shahzod Toirov, Mirjamol Qosimov (Ali Abdurahmonov, 66), Giorgi Papava, Avazbek O‘lmasaliyev, Dilshodbek Axmadaliyev, Aziz Xolmurodov (Urosh Koyich, 66), Asadbek Sobirjonov, Nodir Abdurazzoqov (Xazratjon Tursunqulov, 76), Ahmadullo Muqumjonov, Siyavash Haqnazariy (Arixiro Sentoku, 66);

Pakhtakor lineup: Sanjar Quvvatov, Zaid Tahsin, Hojiakbar Alijonov, Dilshod Saitov, Ibrohim Ibragimov, Dostonbek Hamdamov (Sherzod Nasrullayev, 69), Bashar Resan, Abdurauf Bo‘riyev, Sardor Sobirxo‘jayev, Ayman Hussein (Davron To‘laganov, 78), Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov.

New leader in the title race

The most important question interesting many Uzbek football fans is how the top of the table has changed after this victory. The most important conclusion is that, thanks to this confident win in Olmaliq, Pakhtakor has brought its point tally to 46 and has become the sole leader in the live tournament table. AGMK remains in 5th place with 32 points. This away success significantly boosts the capital team's chances of defending their championship title by the end of the season.

Do you think Pakhtakor will maintain this lead until the end of the season and secure another championship, or can the chasers stop them? What is causing AGMK to remain in 5th place? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important win in Uzbek football with your friends and fellow fans!