International media tour within the BRICS summit begins: Uzbekistan delegation in Delhi

·49·World
International media tour within the BRICS summit begins: Uzbekistan delegation in Delhi

An influential media tour organized for international journalists within the framework of the upcoming BRICS summit has officially kicked off in New Delhi, the capital of India.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, ambassadors from various countries, and high-ranking diplomats. Officials emphasized that this media mission serves as an important platform not only for strengthening friendly relations between countries but also for exchanging experiences in the global information space and building new bridges of cooperation for the future.

International media tour within the BRICS summit begins: Uzbekistan delegation in Delhi

It is noted that as part of the media tour program, members of the international delegation will visit not only New Delhi but also Agra (Taj Mahal), Kerala, and Mumbai to get acquainted with India's rich cultural heritage, fintech achievements, and the operations of major media institutions.

Our representatives are part of the Uzbekistan delegation, covering the events directly from the scene.

Stay tuned for detailed materials and exclusive details.

БРИКС саммитНью-Деҳлимедиа турҲиндистонЎзбекистон делегациясимедиа миссиямедиа-тур
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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