Sensational news in world football: Lionel Messi is buying a Spanish club

·25·Sport
Sensational news in world football: Lionel Messi is buying a Spanish club

Lionel Messi, the most decorated and famous star in the history of world football, is once again at the center of a major sensation. Even before concluding his playing career on the pitch, the Argentine legend is embarking on a new project as a club owner. According to urgent information released by the prestigious Spanish newspaper AS, Messi has reached a final agreement to acquire a controlling stake in CD Eldense, a football club currently competing in Spain's second division, the Segunda División. After several months of secret negotiations, the parties have reached the stage of formalizing the deal. So, from whom is Messi buying the club, what official body must approve this agreement, and why is this event opening a new chapter in Spanish football? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue: all the details regarding Messi's absolute sole ownership in this project and the timeline for the official announcement.

Secret negotiations and the agreement in principle on September 8

Details revealed by the Spanish press confirm the seriousness of the deal:

  • Deal with Colombian investors: Lionel Messi's personal lawyers had been in active negotiations for a long time with the famous Colombian TH investment group, led by Juan Carlos Trujillo;

  • Negotiations successfully concluded: On September 8 of this year, the parties reached an agreement in principle on the sale and purchase of the club CD Eldense;

  • Controlling stake in Messi's hands: According to the terms of the deal, the football star will own a controlling stake in the team and take charge of the key decisions that will determine the club's future.

Lionel Messi's return to Spanish football as an investor and team owner will have a huge economic and media impact on the entire Segunda and the Spanish league system,” notes the AS newspaper.

Historic record: The first Argentine owner in Spain

This agreement is becoming an unprecedented event not only for sports but also for Spanish law and history:

  • First Argentine club owner: Once this deal is finalized, Messi will become the very first Argentine in the history of Spanish professional football leagues to buy and own a club;

  • Final condition of the deal: For the agreement to officially enter into force, it must be approved and officially authorized by the Spanish Higher Council for Sports (CSD — Consejo Superior de Deportes);

  • New ambitions for CD Eldense: The team, which is a representative of the second division, could achieve financial stability under Messi's management and aim for La Liga.

The main solution and Messi's absolute sole ownership

The most important issue that interests many football fans and business analysts is who Messi will manage this club with and when the official statement will be made. The most important solution and conclusion is that, Lionel Messi is participating in this major project as the sole independent investor . No other external business partners, consortiums, or former players are involved in this transfer and purchase. Messi takes all financial and management burdens upon himself. Once the permit from the Spanish Higher Council for Sports is obtained, the parties plan to announce this historic step at an official press conference in the coming days.

In your opinion, will Lionel Messi'sbecoming the owner of CD Eldense help the team reach the Spanish La Liga in a short time? Is buying a club while still a player the right step for Messi's future management career? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational news in world football with your friends and fellow football fans!

Lionel MessiEldenseИспания футболКлубни сотиб олишФутбол инвесторАргентин футболчисиСегунда дивизиони
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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