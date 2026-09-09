“He will score 1000 goals!”: Carragher makes sensational statement after Haaland’s latest performance

Already in the first round of the new UEFA Champions League league phase, Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland put on another sensational masterclass. Visiting Porto, the “Citizens” secured an important victory by scoring two unanswered goals (2-0), with Haaland netting both. Following this fantastic performance, Jamie Carragher, the legendary former Liverpool and England defender turned prominent expert, made a bold and shocking statement on CBS Sports that shook the football world. How did Carragher evaluate Haaland’s phenomenon, why is his brace becoming the new normal, and what does the former defender foresee for the Norwegian’s future? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue: all the details regarding the status of the greatest goalscorer in history and the unprecedented milestone of 1000 goals.

Another brace away at Porto: Routine for Haaland, a miracle for others

The Champions League clash once again proved the Norwegian goalscorer is peerless:

A confident away win: Manchester Cityprevailed 2-0 against the Portuguese giants at the challenging Dragão stadium;

Haaland’s brace: Taking full control of the match, Erling Haaland hit the target twice, securing his team's first 3 points in the league phase;

Extraordinary consistency: Carragher noted that if any other striker scored a brace in an away UCL match, it would be celebrated as a heroic feat, yet Erling’s successes are perceived as routine by the public.

“I have never seen such results in terms of statistics and efficiency. The interesting thing is that it happens every game; it has become normal for him to do this every time, over and over again,” admitted Jamie Carragher.

The greatest of all time: A striker rewriting history

Speaking on the CBS Sports studio, the English expert emphasized that Haaland is breaking the boundaries of modern football:

Unparalleled results: Haaland’s goal-scoring streaks in every match are opening a completely new chapter in world football history;

Leaving no chance for opponents: The Norwegian forward has become a nightmare for any defensive line, not only in the English Premier League but also in the continent’s most prestigious tournament — the Champions League;

Defying pressure: Such a massive tempo in goal-scoring puts him ahead of all legendary strikers of the past and present.

Carragher’s 1000-goal prediction

The most important question intriguing many football fans and international analysts is how long Erling Haaland can maintain this pace and what peak his career will reach. The most important conclusion is that, in Jamie Carragher’s opinion, there are no obstacles that can stop Haaland today, and by the end of his career, he could become the first player capable of scoring 1000 official goals. Carragher openly stated that there is only one scenario ahead for the Norwegian striker: he will certainly score more than all the greats who came before him (like Pelé, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi) and will be recognized as the greatest center-forward of all time.

Do you think Erling Haaland can really score 1000 goals in his career and break the records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, or will injuries and fatigue slow down this pace? Is Manchester City the main favorite to win the Champions League trophy again this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational expert analysis with your friends and fellow football fans!