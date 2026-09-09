NASA is accepting proposals for new technologies for a lunar base

·5·Technology
NASA is accepting proposals for new technologies for a lunar base

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has officially announced the start of accepting proposals for the development of infrastructure and technologies necessary for conducting scientific research on the Moon and building a special base near its South Pole. This initiative is considered one of the important steps toward ensuring long-term human presence on Earth's satellite and creating a solid foundation for future space expeditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Ixbt.com publication, this program announced by NASA is called NextSTEP and is part of the space agency's broad plan focused on developing technical solutions. Within the framework of the program, proposals in five key areas necessary for building a base in lunar conditions and ensuring its continuous operation will be considered.

Promising directions and key tasks

As explained by the space agency's experts, the submitted projects must cover specific technological areas. In particular, the main focus is on the following directions:

  • Stable power generation systems on the lunar surface;
  • technologies for extracting oxygen necessary for life support;
  • methods for obtaining raw materials using local lunar materials for the construction and operation of the space base.
These directions will help solve problems related to the most important resources in the process of exploring the Moon and significantly reduce dependence on Earth.

Within the framework of this initiative, NASA plans to make extensive use of the potential of not only large corporations but also private companies, research institutes, non-profit organizations, and international partners. Although the project is being implemented under US leadership, maintaining an open competitive environment for all participants is set as one of the main conditions.

Agency representatives noted that the data and innovative ideas collected at this stage will serve as an important basis for shaping future tender and procurement strategies. This, in turn, will allow for accelerating advanced developments in the space industry and selecting the most optimal engineering solutions.

NASALunar BaseSpace TechnologyNextSTEPScientific Research
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Abror Shuhratov
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