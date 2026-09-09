One of the most brilliant chapters in the history of world football has come to an end: the long-time captain and leader of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi has concluded his international career. Following the end of a great era for the 'Albiceleste', the question of who would become the main leader in the dressing room and on the pitch for the world champions was a serious one. According to a report by one of Argentina's most influential sports outlets, TyC Sports head coach Lionel Scaloni has made a firm decision regarding the national team's new captain. The captain's armband has been handed to the team's central defender, Cristian Romero. So, why did Scaloni choose Romero instead of the experienced Emiliano Martínez, how was this decision prepared, and can the 28-year-old footballer lead the team? At the end of the article, we present all the details regarding the main intrigue—Romero's captaincy statistics and the head coach's long-term plans.

The Departure of Legends and a Sharp Turn in the Captaincy Selection

The leadership ranks in the Argentina national team are undergoing a fundamental renewal:

The End of Two Great Stars: Not only the 39-year-old Lionel Messi, but also the team's second captain, the experienced Nicolás Otamendi, who officially ended his international career after the World Cup, can no longer wear the captain's armband;

Competition Among Candidates: Many expected the armband to go to the team's famous 34-year-old goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez or the full-back of the same age, Nicolás Tagliafico;

Scaloni's Youthful Choice: However, head coach Lionel Scaloni preferred to appoint the 28-year-old strong and combative central defender Cristian Romero as the team's main leader and new face of the national team.

“Handing the captain's armband to Cristian Romero is not just a random choice, but Lionel Scaloni's plan to rebuild the national team around a new leader who will guide them for many years,” reports TyC Sports.

A Carefully Crafted Plan: From Third Captain to Number One

This appointment is not sudden, but the result of a process prepared over several years:

Decision Before the World Cup: Preparing Romero for the captaincy began long before the World Cup, when he was designated as the official third captain after Messi and Otamendi;

Natural Succession: After the first two main captains ended their international careers, the armband passed directly to Cristian Romero according to the hierarchy;

International Experience: Romero has played a total of 58 official matches for Argentina so far and has already become a key pillar of the team.

The New Captain's Performance on the Pitch

The most important issue that has interested many football fans and analysts is whether Cristian Romero has tested the responsibility of captaincy in the national team before and if he can fill Messi's shoes. The most important conclusion is that, Romero is not a completely new name for this task. He has taken the field in 3 of the 58 matches he played for the Argentina national team wearing the captain's armband , and all these matches took place under the direct leadership of Lionel Scaloni. Taking into account his composure on the pitch, aggressive competitiveness, and authority in the dressing room, the head coach has officially confirmed Cristian Romero as the face and main captain of the national team for the upcoming major tournaments.

In your opinion, can Cristian Romero worthily inspire the Argentina national team after Lionel Messi, or should the captain's armband have been given to Emiliano Martínez? Can Argentina remain a world hegemon without Messi as before? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this historic change in world football with your loved ones and football enthusiasts!