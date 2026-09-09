Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship matches standard smartphones in durability

Xiaomi has provided new and detailed technical information about its next foldable flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold. According to ixbt.com, company head Lu Weibing announced that the new device's construction and durability metrics have reached levels comparable to traditional monoblock flagships. This is reported by news source.

Currently, one of the main problems in the foldable phone market is their fragility and susceptibility to mechanical damage. Xiaomi engineers have used the latest materials in the device's body and screen to address these shortcomings.

Robust body and new generation hinge

The device features a body made from 7-series aluminum alloy used in the aerospace industry. This solution significantly increases the rigidity of the chassis, making it more resistant to external impacts. The smartphone is also equipped with a new generation Xiaomi Dragon Bone hinge, which features a three-stage structure and complete hermetic protection.

To ensure extreme screen durability, Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 has been used, further complemented by a double-layer ultra-thin UTG glass. The use of organic flexible insulation materials in the construction has further strengthened the foldable display's impact resistance.

Technical capabilities and release date

According to the provided information, the new Xiaomi 18 Fold model is equipped with a 5.38-inch screen and has a thickness of only 5 mm. Despite this, the device includes a 6000 mAh battery and a 200 MP camera system with Leica optics.

The manufacturer states that the smartphone can withstand drops from a height of 1.2 meters, and the average crease depth on the display does not exceed 30 μm. These metrics prove that the Xiaomi 18 Fold is on par with standard monoblock flagships in terms of durability. As a reminder, pre-orders for this device have already begun, with sales scheduled to start on September 10 of this year.