The 3rd round of the EFL Cup provided fans with a true football thriller and one of the most productive matches of the current season. At Stamford Bridge in London, Chelsea hosted one of their long-time rivals, Leeds. After falling behind early in the match, the 'Blues' displayed an impressive attacking intensity in the second half, securing a fantastic 6-3 victory. The tactical changes made by manager Xabi Alonso at halftime completely changed the course of the game. So, who scored braces in this London goal festival, which substitutes became the heroes of the match, and what were the starting lineups? At the end of the article, we present the full official match report and all the details regarding Chelsea's new prospects in the cup.

Quick strikes and Leeds' unexpected pressure

The first half and the beginning of the second half were marked by highly active play from the visitors:

Leeds' early goals: Muharemovich opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to put the visitors ahead, and immediately after the break, Brenden Aaronson extended the lead in the 48th minute;

Calvert-Lewin's threat: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who came off the bench for the visitors in the 75th minute, also got his name on the scoresheet, bringing the score to 4-3;

The visitors' activity: Leeds performed well in the press, but in the second half, they lacked the strength to stop the hosts' high-class attackers.

“Matches like this give fans real pleasure. We were in a difficult situation, but the character and changes in the second half brought us a big win,” match analyses highlight.

Alonso's 4 substitutions and the Cole Palmer phenomenon

The fate of the match changed dramatically in the minutes after the break:

Drastic turnaround at halftime: The head coach made four substitutions at the start of the second half, bringing on Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Reece James, and Morgan Rogers;

Palmer's brace in 3 minutes: Palmer, who calmly converted a penalty in the 52nd minute, scored another goal just 3 minutes later in the 55th minute, putting Chelsea in the lead;

Pedro Neto and Valentin Barco: Neto extended the lead in the 60th minute, and in the 80th minute, the Argentine Barco scored with a beautiful strike;

Danny Welbeck's brace: Experienced striker Danny Welbeck scored in the 65th minute and again in the 90+4th minute of stoppage time, putting the final point in the match.

Full official match report

The most important issue that interests many football fans is what happens after this goal-rich thriller in the EFL Cup and which team continues their run, as well as the full match protocol. The most important conclusion is that, after achieving a comeback 6-3 victory at home, the Chelsea team officially secured their place in the next round of the League Cup.

The lineups and goal records are as follows:

EFL Cup. 3rd Round Chelsea – Leeds 6-3 Goals: Palmer (52 pen, 55), Neto (60), Welbeck (65, 90+4), Barco (80) — Muharemovich (23), Aaronson (48), Calvert-Lewin (75). Chelsea: Penders, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill (Fofana, 76), Chavarria, Gusto (Rogers, 46), Barco, Estevao (Neto, 46), Bynoe-Gittens (Palmer, 46), Watson (James, 46), Welbeck. Leeds: Setterer, Justin, Muharemovich, Bijol, Barr, Ampadu, Longstaff (Tanaka, 67), James (Stach, 66), Aaronson (Okafor, 67), Wilson, Nmecha (Calvert-Lewin, 66).

Do you think such productivity in Chelsea's attack and the impact of the substitutes can lead the club to the EFL Cup title this season? Won't the defensive errors that led to 3 conceded goals cost them dearly against stronger opponents? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational 9-goal clash in English football with your friends and fellow fans!