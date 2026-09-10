Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 Announced

·30·Technology
Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 Announced

Apple has officially unveiled its next-generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4. According to Ixbt.com, while the devices look similar to their predecessors, their hardware platform, AI capabilities, and health monitoring functions have been fundamentally updated. Most importantly, despite such extensive upgrades, the starting prices of the gadgets remain unchanged. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

One of the key highlights of the new generation of smartwatches is the completely redesigned heart rate monitoring system. The devices are equipped with an improved ECG registration function and a new heart rate sensor. It is now possible to measure the user's pulse every five seconds, which is 60 times more frequent than before. Also, heart rate variability is recorded every five minutes instead of once every two hours.

Health and AI Integration

The device's software has also been significantly enriched. Apple has completely updated the Health app, turning it into a more sophisticated analytical tool. The app now analyzes the user's condition more deeply and enriches all indicators with AI-generated explanations. Additionally, new features have been added that provide step-by-step recommendations in real-time during workouts.

Another important innovation is the Audio Intelligence system. This feature combines the watch's built-in microphones with AI algorithms to help users with hearing impairments identify important surrounding sounds, such as doorbells or alarms. The system is also capable of transcribing the last 15 seconds of conversation for quick notes. After recording longer conversations, the AI automatically prepares a summary.

Apple emphasizes that voice recordings are not stored and the company itself does not have direct access to the audio. The Audio Intelligence feature is planned to be released in beta by the end of 2026 and will initially only work in English.

Technical Specifications and Pricing

The stable performance of all advanced features is powered by the Apple S11 processor, based on ARM architecture and developed using A20 Pro technologies. This chip includes two energy-efficient computing cores, a single-core GPU, and a quad-core AI accelerator.

For the Watch Series 12 line, Apple has prepared premium versions with white and blue ceramic cases. The Watch Ultra 4 model traditionally focuses on autonomy, demonstrating the ability to work for more than two days on a single charge. According to market prices, the Apple Watch Series 12 will start at $400, and the Watch Ultra 4 at $800.

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Abror Shuhratov
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