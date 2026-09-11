Anvar Anvarov on the same stage as the world's best jumpers

A new chapter is being written in the history of Uzbekistan athletics. Anvar Anvarov will compete against the world's best long jumpers at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. The Uzbek athlete will face Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and other global stars in the historic final in Budapest.

From September 11–13, the Hungarian capital, Budapest, will host a brand-new competition for the athletics world — World Athletics Ultimate Championship held for the first time. It brings together Olympic and world champions, Diamond League winners, and athletes who have recorded the highest results throughout the season.

The competition was organized by World Athletics to determine the "best of the best" in athletics. 381 athletes from 65 federations are participating in the inaugural tournament in Budapest.

Most importantly, in this historic competition, Uzbekistan also has its representative.

Anvarov — among world stars

Member of the Uzbekistan national team Anvar Anvarov will compete in the men's long jump program.

The year 2026 is of special significance for the 25-year-old athlete. He broke his personal record this season, 8.29 meters recording the result. Anvarov achieved this mark on June 26 in Zagreb, Croatia, and it was recorded as the national record of Uzbekistan.

The 8.29-meter jump opened the door for Anvarov not only to a national record but also to one of the highest-level competitions in world athletics.

His name is no longer just on the list of participants. Anvarov will compete alongside the world's best jumpers in the Ultimate Championship final in Budapest.

The opponents are not simple: the Olympic champion is also on the field.

Among Anvarov's main rivals in Budapest are athletes who have left their mark on the history of athletics.

One of the biggest favorites is the representative of Greece, Miltiadis Tentoglou. The Greek athlete, a two-time Olympic champion, holds the best result of the season with 8.66 meters in 2026.

Jamaican Tajay Gayle, Swiss representative Simon Ehammer, Bulgarian Bozhidar Saraboyukov, Portuguese Gerson Balde, Chinese representative Zhang Minkun are also among the finalists.

The official World Athletics preview lists Tentoglou, Gayle, Ehammer, and Saraboyukov as the main contenders in the long jump.

This clearly shows the level of competition awaiting Anvarov.

8.29 meters — the jump that took Anvarov to a new level

Anvar Anvarov's 8.29-meter result is not a coincidence.

At the competition in Zagreb, he jumped 8.29 meters in one of his six attempts, taking first place. Tajay Gayle also participated in that event and finished third with a result of 8.18 meters.

According to World Athletics data, Anvarov's 8.29-meter result ranked high in the 2026 world season rankings. His personal record is also exactly 8.29 meters.

This figure was one of the main factors that brought Anvarov to the historic final in Budapest.

Now from dream to result — one jump away

The format of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship differs from regular championships.

There are no long qualifying processes as usual in all disciplines. In field events like the long jump, the competition is held directly as a final. Athletes are guaranteed their first two attempts, and then, depending on the results, the best athletes get the opportunity to jump in subsequent rounds.

This means that for Anvarov, the value of every attempt in Budapest is very high.

It is required to show his potential from the first jump, avoid technical errors, and fight until the last opportunity.

Because here, every centimeter can be decisive.

22:44 — The attention of Uzbekistan sports fans will be on Budapest

Men's long jump final starts on September 12 at 22:44 Tashkent time. The competition will be held at the

National Athletics Centre stadium in Budapest. This very arena also hosted the 2023 World Championships. For Uzbek sports fans, this is not just another athletics competition.

It is an opportunity for national record holder Anvar Anvarov to compete on the same field as the biggest stars of world athletics. 10 million dollar historic competition

Another unique aspect of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship is its prize pool.

The total prize fund of the competition is

10 million US dollars

. This is one of the largest prize pools in the history of athletics, and the winner of each event will receive 150 thousand dollarsas a reward. Thus, in Budapest, the battle will be for both prestige and a huge financial reward. But for Anvarov, the value of this competition is not measured only by money or medals.

His name is on the list of the world's best jumpers today.

A new chapter for Uzbek athletics

Since the World Athletics Ultimate Championship is being held for the first time, every result in Budapest will be recorded as one of the first results in the history of the competition.

Anvar Anvarov is also becoming a part of that history.

He will stand on the starting line with world champions, Olympic winners, and Diamond League stars. Opposite him are two-time Olympic champion Tentoglou and other favorites who are showing results above 8 meters this season.

However, Anvarov did not come to Budapest just to participate.

He is entering this stage with an

8.29-meter national record.

Now, the next frontier for the Uzbek athlete is to make his mark among the world's strongest jumpers. On September 12 at 22:44, all eyes will be on the long jump sector in Budapest. For Anvar Anvarov, this is not just a final — it is a great opportunity to demonstrate the rise of Uzbek athletics to a new level. bilan chiqmoqda.

Endi esa o‘zbek atleti uchun navbatdagi chegara — jahonning eng kuchli sakrovchilari orasida o‘z so‘zini aytish.

12 sentyabr kuni soat 22:44 da barcha nigohlar Budapeshtdagi uzunlikka sakrash sektoriga qaratiladi. Anvar Anvarov uchun esa bu oddiy final emas — o‘zbek yengil atletikasining yangi bosqichga ko‘tarilishini namoyish etish uchun katta imkoniyatdir.