Public transport fares may increase in Tashkent starting October 1

It is proposed to increase public transport fares for buses and the metro in Tashkent. According to the new tariff, starting October 1, a single electronic payment fare may increase from 1,700 soums to 2,500 soums.

At the same time, it is proposed to keep the cash payment at the current rate of 3,000 soums.

Additionally, a separate fare of 4,000 soums is planned for baggage transportation services. The introduction of new travel passes and transfer tariffs for other public transport options is also envisaged.

Currently, the draft of the relevant document is undergoing public discussion. The process for submitting proposals and feedback will continue until September 19.

If the draft is approved, the new tariffs are expected to take effect on October 1.