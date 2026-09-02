Giving up millions: Why did Gabriel Jesus agree to a pay cut to join Barcelona?

·3·Sport
Giving up millions: Why did Gabriel Jesus agree to a pay cut to join Barcelona?

In the final stages of the summer transfer window, Catalan club Barcelona strengthened their attack with an experienced star. The 29-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, acquired from Arsenal for £8.6 million, signed a three-year contract with the Blaugrana. After the transfer was officially confirmed, the forward gave an interview to ESPN, speaking openly about how the deal came to fruition, Hansi Flick's project, and why he sacrificed financial benefits to move to Catalonia.

“I didn't expect such an opportunity at 29”: An unexpected offer

The Brazilian national team striker did not hide the fact that the interest shown by Barcelona was a complete surprise to him:

  • “If you had asked me a month ago, I would have said the probability of this move was very low. I never imagined that at 29, I would have the chance to join Barça;

  • For the transfer to happen, not only did I have to push with all my might, but the Barcelona management also played their part at a high level,” Jesus emphasized.

A childhood dream put above money and the Flick factor

At a time when the Catalan club is strictly controlling its wage bill due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, the Brazilian forward's personal sacrifice played a decisive role in the successful completion of this transfer:

  • Financial compromise: “I agreed to a significant reduction in my salary, but wearing the Barcelona jersey is a lifelong dream;

  • Strategic signing: The three-year deal, secured for a relatively low fee of £8.6 million, allows head coach Hansi Flick to create quality rotation and high competition in the attacking line.

Having won championships in England with Manchester Cityand later becoming one of Arsenal's key forces, Jesus now has the opportunity to revitalize his career in the Spanish La Liga.

Do you think Gabriel Jesus, who moved to Barcelona even after giving up part of his salary, will be able to secure a permanent spot in the starting XI under Hansi Flick, or will he remain a backup striker? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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