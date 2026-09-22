Chess Olympiad Round 6 Results and a Super-Clash Against China in Round 7!

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Chess Olympiad Round 6 Results and a Super-Clash Against China in Round 7!

The 46th World Chess Olympiad, hosted by the ancient and vibrant city of Samarkand, is witnessing a new golden era for Uzbek chess. Following a dramatic and intense 6th round, the Uzbekistan men's first team, led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javohir Sindarov, secured a historic and resilient 2.5:1.5 victory over the tournament's top favorite, the mighty India. With this win, our representatives have become the clear sole leaders in the world rankings with a maximum of 12 points, taking a bold step toward gold medals. While the Uzbekistan-2 team also crushed Spain 2.5:1.5, our third team narrowly lost to Australia (1.5:2.5).

In the women's competition, despite our first team losing to Georgia, the Uzbekistan-2 and Uzbekistan-3 teams achieved confident victories over North Macedonia and Sweden, respectively. After the 6th round, China and our neighbor Kazakhstan are co-leading the women's tournament with a perfect 12 points each. Now, the decisive 7th round awaits: the 1st-placed Uzbekistan-1 team will engage in a fierce super-battle at the boards against the powerful China, currently in 2nd place!

So, can the Uzbek grandmasters stop the Chinese machine on the boards in Samarkand, will the Kazakhstan women's team maintain their position at the top of the podium, and how will the 7th round resolve the championship intrigue?

«India's defeat, 12 points, and the battle against China»: 5 key points from Round 6

Most important official stats from Round 6 of the Samarkand 2026 Olympiad:

  • Super-victory over India: The Uzbekistan-1 team left the world chess giant stunned with a 2.5:1.5 score, taking absolute control of the tournament lead;

  • Uzbekistan men's team — the clear leader: With 6 wins in 6 matches, 12 team points, and 19.5 board points, our team remains alone at the top of the table;

  • «Spanish defeat» from Uzbekistan-2: Our youngsters crushed the grand Spain team 2.5:1.5, earning the applause of the fans;

  • China and Kazakhstan in the women's table: In the women's division, the national teams of China and Kazakhstan share first and second places with 12 points each;

  • Round 7 is equal to a final: Uzbekistan and China, occupying 1st and 2nd places in the men's table, will face each other in Round 7.

Chess Olympiad Round 6 Results and a Super-Clash Against China in Round 7!

Samarkand 2026: General team table after Round 6 (Top 10)

Comparison of men's and women's team performances:

Rank

Men's teams (TB1 / TB2 / TB3) WEBP

Women's teams (TB1 / TB2 / TB3) WEBP

01

Uzbekistan (12 pts / 141 / 19.5)

China (12 pts / 151.5 / 20.5)

02

China (11 pts / 138 / 18.5)

Kazakhstan (12 pts / 135.5 / 18.5)

03

Armenia (11 pts / 108 / 17)

India (10 pts / 128 / 18.5)

04

France (10 pts / 116.5 / 17.5)

Bulgaria (10 pts / 124 / 19)

05

Netherlands (10 pts / 114.5 / 16)

Germany (10 pts / 116.5 / 16.5)

06

Turkey (10 pts / 114 / 17.5)

Switzerland (10 pts / 116 / 18)

07

India (10 pts / 113 / 16)

Armenia (10 pts / 116 / 17.5)

08

Greece (10 pts / 111 / 18)

Poland (10 pts / 114 / 17)

09

Germany (10 pts / 108 / 16)

Azerbaijan (10 pts / 112 / 17.5)

10

England (10 pts / 106 / 16.5)

Georgia (10 pts / 109.5 / 18)

(Note: TB1 — match points, TB2 — Sonneborn-Berger coefficient, TB3 — board points)

Chess Olympiad Round 6 Results and a Super-Clash Against China in Round 7!

Round 6 results and hot pairings for Round 7

Schedule of Uzbekistan national teams:

  • Round 6 match results:

    • Men: Uzbekistan-1 2.5:1.5 India | Spain 1.5:2.5 Uzbekistan-2 | Australia 2.5:1.5 Uzbekistan-3

    • Women: Georgia 3.5:0.5 Uzbekistan-1 | North Macedonia 0.5:3.5 Uzbekistan-2 | Sweden 1.5:2.5 Uzbekistan-3

  • Round 7 pairings (Central clashes):

    • Men: Uzbekistan-1 — China (Battle for 1st and 2nd places) | Uzbekistan-2 — France | Uzbekistan-3 — RSA

    • Women: Uzbekistan-1 — Slovenia | Uzbekistan-2 — Tajikistan | Uzbekistan-3 — Peru

Chess expertise: Why is the Uzbekistan vs China match considered the «Golden Final»?

Conclusions from international FIDE experts and renowned analysts:

  • Continuation of the Chennai triumph: The Uzbek grandmasters who won gold at the Chennai Olympiad are playing under double pressure and responsibility as they compete at home in Samarkand; the victory over India gave the team a psychological boost;

  • China's pragmatic style: The Chinese team relies on aggression with white pieces and extremely solid defense with black; in Round 7, the opening preparation of Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javohir Sindarov on boards 1 and 2 will decide the fate of the entire match;

  • Coefficient advantage: Uzbekistan is not only leading in points but is also the absolute strongest in the tournament based on the most important Sonneborn-Berger coefficient (141); this gives our team tournament superiority even in the event of a draw;

  • Central Asian women's sensation: In the women's group, Kazakhstancollecting 12 points on par with China shows that the level of women's chess in the region has reached the world elite.

Chess Olympiad Round 6 Results and a Super-Clash Against China in Round 7!

The greatest battles of human intellect are taking place on the 64-square boards in Samarkand, and the flag of Uzbekistan is once again conquering the top of the podium.

In your opinion, what will be the score of Uzbekistan's victory over China in the «Golden Match» of Round 7? Can Nodirbek Abdusattorov and our boys keep the Olympic gold trophy in Samarkand? Leave your personal predictions and wishes in the comments and share this hot analysis of our national team's historic success with all chess enthusiasts!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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