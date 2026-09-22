The start of the new La Liga season is unfolding amidst intense intrigue and heated discussions surrounding Real Madrid. Against the backdrop of questions regarding the future of the legendary Portuguese manager José Mourinho, who returned to the club this summer, the board has clarified its official position at the Santiago Bernabéu. According to insider information from the prestigious The Touchline publication, the bosses of the 'Royal Club' remain steadfast in their belief that the coach nicknamed 'The Special One' is the absolutely right and suitable manager for Real.

It turns out that the leadership, headed by Florentino Pérez, is well aware that the squad is filled with superstars possessing massive egos and great ambitions, and they are fully convinced that Mourinho's iron discipline and unparalleled authority are the only correct solutions to control such a roster. After the first 7 rounds of La Liga, the Madrid side has collected 15 points and sits in 4th place in the standings. The gap with their main rival, the leader Barcelona, which has shown a 100% result and has not dropped a single point, is 6 points. Mourinho, who has returned to the helm of Real for the second time, had already gone through a revolutionary period in Madrid in the past.

So, how much time does José need to close the 6-point gap and break the hegemony of Barça, how are the stars in the Bernabéu dressing room submitting to the iron discipline, and can the Portuguese genius bring championship trophies back to Madrid?

“Star egos, Pérez's trust, and a 6-point gap”: 5 key points of the decision

The Touchline insider reveals the most important internal club situations:

Absolute trust in Mourinho: Despite temporary point losses in La Liga, the Real management is not questioning José's position;

The secret to controlling a “heavy squad”: It is believed that only an authoritative figure like Mourinho is capable of uniting stars with great ambitions and unique personalities into a single fist in Madrid;

15 points after 7 rounds: Real has collected 15 points in the opening rounds, occupying 4th place;

6-point distance from Barcelona: The Catalan giant has recorded a 100% winning streak at the start of the season, pulling 6 points ahead;

Second historical era: Mourinho, who led Real to the championship with records between 2010–2013, remains under great pressure in his second stint at the club.

La Liga 2026/27: Real Madrid” and Barcelona’s start statistics comparison

Tournament status and indicators after the first 7 rounds:

Indicators and criteria Real Madrid (José Mourinho) Barcelona (Leader) Position in the table 4th place 1st place (Clear leader) Points collected 15 points (from 7 rounds) 21 points (100% wins, no losses) Point gap -6 points +6 point advantage Head coach status Fully supported by the club Stable and in high form Squad status and psychology High-ambition stars, reinforced control Fully formed and fast attacking system Strategic goal of the club Champions League and La Liga trophies Defending the La Liga title

Football and management expertise: Why won't Real give up on Mourinho?

Conclusions from European football commentators and Madrid insiders:

“Galácticos” complex and the iron fist: With Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and other megastars gathered in the Real squad, it has been proven that soft tactical coaches cannot control the dressing room; Mourinho is the only character who is not afraid to bench any star;

Mourinho's adaptation phase: The Portuguese coach's teams usually drop points in the first months of the season due to shaping tactical schemes, but by the decisive spring matches, they achieve high pragmatism and invincible defense;

The “El Clásico” factor: Barcelona's 6-point lead can be quickly melted away through upcoming head-to-head El Clásicos; Mourinho is one of the world's best experts in psychological preparation for high-stakes matches;

Florentino Pérez's respect: There has always been a strong friendly relationship between club president Pérez and Mourinho; the club owner is giving Mourinho a full carte blanche until at least the end of the season to rectify the situation and build his own game.

The pressure at the Santiago Bernabéu has always been immense, but the “Special One” knows better than anyone how to emerge victorious from such fiery trials.

Do you think the Real management is doing the right thing by fully supporting José Mourinho? Can the Portuguese coach overcome the 6-point gap with Barcelona and make Real the La Liga champion this season? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical article dedicated to the hot fate of the “Royal Club” with all football fans!