Sensation in France: Lens Defeat PSG to Win the Super Cup

·23·Sport
Sensation in France: Lens Defeat PSG to Win the Super Cup

The new football season in France began with a genuine shock. In the match for the French Super Cup (Trophée des Champions), the holders of the national cup, Lens welcomed Ligue 1 champions and star-studded Parisian PSG to their home ground, the magnificent Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.

In a fiercely contested match, the hosts won 1–0 to become French Super Cup winners for the first time in their history. for the first time in their history.

Thauvin’s goal in the 32nd minute and a red card in the 39th minute

The match was decided in the first half by several episodes that dramatically shifted the balance of the game:

  • Thauvin’s winning goal: In the 32nd minute, Lens’ experienced forward Florian Thauvin found the back of the Parisians’ net to open the scoring (1–0);

  • Lens reduced to 10 men: Just seven minutes later, in the 39th minute, the hosts’ defender Antonio was sent off. As a result, Lens had to play for more than 50 minutes with 10 men;

  • PSG’s ineffective pressure: The Paris giants applied relentless pressure with stars such as Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Hakimi and substitute Dembélé, but could not break through the solid defence;

  • Mendes sent off: Shortly before the final whistle, in the 87th minute, PSG defender Nuno Mendes was also shown a straight red card and left the pitch.

French Super Cup. Final

  • Lens — PSG — 1–0

  • 16 August, Bollaert-Delelis Stadium

  • Goal: Thauvin (32).

  • Lens lineup: Risser, Antonio, Khusanov, Ivanović (Aguilar, 46), Titraoui (Haïdara, 81), Abdulhamid, Khuzan (Bulatović, 65), Nawrocki, Sima (Fofana, 75), Thauvin (Skuras, 75), Udol.

  • PSG lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Dean (Mendes, 60), Beraldo (Ruiz, 60), Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery (Drou, 82), Akliouche (Dembélé, 60), Kvaratskhelia (Mayulu, 70), Doué.

  • Bookings: Doué (64), Ruiz (89), Hakimi (90), Bulatović (90).

  • Sendings-off: Antonio (39) — Mendes (87).

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