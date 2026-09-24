Lamine Yamal: "There are very few players who play like me"

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Lamine Yamal: "There are very few players who play like me"

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has openly declared himself a worthy contender for the Ballon d'Or thanks to his unique style of play and impressive results. According to Goal.com, the 19-year-old winger emphasized that there are very few players in European football who truly delight fans, while reflecting on his personal ambitions and massive success this season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As the international break continues, discussions surrounding the world's most prestigious individual award have reached a fever pitch. Having had a spectacular season, Yamal has established himself among the main favorites. Last season, he won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with the Catalans, and also celebrated a major international title with the Spanish national team.

A unique style and a completely different football philosophy

In an interview with TVE, the young talent reflected on his place in the football world. According to him, there are only a handful of players in modern football who truly amaze fans and provide enjoyment during the game. Yamal noted that this is why Neymar was his idol as a child, and that the Ballon d'Or is essentially about entertaining the fans and staying one step ahead of the rest.

One factor supporting this claim is his performance on the pitch. After scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists for Barcelona last season, the player continues his prolific form this season. In his first eight matches of the current campaign, he has already contributed 8 goals and 6 assists, directly participating in 14 goals.

Response to criticism and the London stage

Yamal also addressed the criticism he and Kylian Mbappé have faced for openly expressing their desire to win the Ballon d'Or. The teenager stated that he does not hide his thoughts and does not regret his statements on the matter. In his view, if players did not speak openly about their ambitions, people would ask why.

The voting process for this prestigious award is scheduled to conclude on Monday, September 28. Therefore, Yamal and his teammates have a crucial opportunity to leave a final impression on the jury. The central Nations League match against England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night is expected to be a unique test for the player.

Lamine YamalBallon d'OrBarcelonaSpainFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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