19 Bronze Age box-shaped graves discovered in Khorezm

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19 Bronze Age box-shaped graves discovered in Khorezm

A previously unknown ancient cemetery was discovered in the Tuproqqala district of Khorezm region. The find was recorded during field research by the archaeological expedition of the Khorezm Ma'mun Academy. This was reported by the Khorezm Ma'mun Academy.

19 stone-built box-shaped graves were identified at the monument. In some of the graves, it was observed that the deceased were buried in a fetal position. Additionally, burial goods, including bronze items and beads, were found during the excavations.

According to preliminary analysis by specialists, the monument may date back to the Bronze Age. The burial ritual and certain finds show a certain similarity to ancient burial structures discovered in the Syr Darya basin of Southern Kazakhstan.

Archaeologists note that these similarities may indicate the existence of cultural ties and similar traditions among the populations that lived in various regions of Central Asia during the Bronze Age. However, no final conclusion has yet been made regarding the exact age and cultural affiliation of the monument.

Currently, specialists are studying the discovered graves, human remains, and burial goods. In the future, laboratory research will also be conducted to clarify the exact dating of the monument and its role in the history of Khorezm.

Qora fonda qadimiy metall parchalari va mayda toshlar ikki qatorda joylashgan.
Khorezm Ma’mun AcademyTuproqqalacemeteryBronze Age
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