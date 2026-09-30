Manchester City charged with 115 financial breaches

·27·Sport
Manchester City charged with 115 financial breaches

An unprecedented event has occurred in English football. On Tuesday, the Premier League issued an official statement charging ten-time champions Manchester City with 115 breaches of financial regulations. This decision has sent shockwaves through the English football community, making questions and speculation about the club's future the top priority. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the issue most concerning experts and fans is what penalties the 'Citizens' might face. Potential consequences are severe, including massive fines, points deductions, transfer bans, and even expulsion from the Premier League.

Worst-case scenarios and the risk of relegation

According to Bild, renowned English journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that in the worst-case scenario, the club could be relegated to the fifth division, effectively outside the English professional football system. While experts consider this practically impossible, the gravity of the situation shows dark clouds gathering over the club.

The website and radio station Talksport has also put forward this worrying scenario. According to their information, the English Football League (EFL), which governs the three professional divisions below the Premier League, is prepared to cooperate with the Premier League. If extreme measures are taken, Manchester City could be expelled not only from the Premier League but from all EFL divisions, potentially disappearing from English professional football entirely.

What penalties is the Premier League seeking?

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Premier League leadership is pushing for very harsh and unprecedented points deductions against Manchester City, as well as relegation to a lower division. While no final decision has been made yet, such drastic measures would clearly have a serious impact not only on the team's season results but also on the economy and ranking of English football as a whole.

This ruling against the club serves as a crucial test of how strictly Financial Fair Play rules must be followed in English football. The investigation results and the outcome of future disciplinary actions remain the focus of the global football community.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueEnglish FootballFinancial Fair PlayBen Jacobs
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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