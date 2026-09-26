The situation surrounding Manchester City, which is accused of financial irregularities in the Premier League, is becoming serious. Following reports that an independent commission has found 114 out of 115 charges against the 'Citizens' to be substantiated, British politicians have begun to react. In an interview with ITV Granada Reports, Andy Burnham, a prominent politician and a die-hard Everton fan, urged the public not to jump to conclusions. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is understood that the independent commission reached its decision after a lengthy investigation. However, Andy Burnham emphasized that it is wrong to draw harsh conclusions immediately after such sensational reports. According to him, it is necessary to study the official report of the independent commission in detail before reaching any final verdict.

Financial charges and the ongoing process

The main conflict relates to Manchester City providing incorrect financial information to the Premier League between 2009 and 2018. During this period, the team became a dominant force in English football. According to the published charges, the club failed to provide accurate financial information on 54 occasions and committed 14 breaches regarding player and manager remuneration.

Burnham noted that the process between the club and the Premier League has been very long and complex. Therefore, it is necessary to carefully examine all documents before considering stripping the team of historic titles or imposing other severe penalties. 'I've only just heard about it, these are just reports for now. If they are confirmed, I would certainly want to see the independent commission's report,' said Burnham.

The club's firm stance and potential sanctions

For its part, Manchester City's management remains firm in its position. The club has expressed confidence in its innocence and the veracity of the evidence it has provided. A statement from the club's press office reminded that the Premier League process is ongoing and that strict confidentiality requirements must be observed. Manchester City maintains that it has relied on fair regulation and followed relevant procedures over the last eight years.

If the independent commission's findings are upheld during the appeal process, the Premier League could take serious disciplinary action. According to the regulations, disciplinary measures range from heavy fines to expulsion from the elite division. However, any sanction must meet the requirement of proportionality; otherwise, there is a possibility that these decisions could be overturned in subsequent legal stages.