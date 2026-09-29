The reigning Premier League champion, Manchester City, has issued a sharp statement after an independent commission found the club guilty of 115 separate financial breaches. This event is expected to trigger one of the biggest legal confrontations in the history of English football, as the club's management categorically denies the charges and vows to prove its innocence in court. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and leading sports publications, the investigation covers the period between the 2009-2010 and 2017-2018 seasons. Following a lengthy investigation, the independent commission announced its decision, causing a major stir in the football world. Manchester City's management expressed surprise at the verdict and stated they completely disagree with it.

The club's official response and evidence

In a statement released by the club's press office, it is noted that Manchester City is both disappointed and surprised by the Premier League commission's conclusion. The management believes the club possesses an irrefutable database of evidence confirming its innocence regarding all charges. Manchester City firmly stated that it will continue to fight in all relevant regulatory and legal instances.

The statement says the club will be uncompromising in defending its position and, if necessary, will take the case to the highest judicial bodies. This firm stance is viewed as the next step against attempts to cast a shadow over the team's unprecedented domestic success and standing in recent years.

Appeals process and next steps

Manchester City's legal team is carefully reviewing the commission's report, highlighting a number of serious material errors. The club stated that the logical conclusions in the document cannot withstand critical analysis and that the decision is unfounded. Therefore, the main focus will be on the appeals process aimed at saving the Etihad Stadium representatives from severe sporting sanctions.

In its statement, the club reminded that the Premier League process is not yet concluded. Manchester City firmly confirmed that it will fully utilize all available avenues of appeal due to clear errors in law, principle, and fact, and because the verdict sets a dangerous precedent.