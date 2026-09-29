I told my wife I wanted to take a second wife: she agreed on one condition...

·6·Society
I told my wife I wanted to take a second wife: she agreed on one condition...

I told my wife that I wanted to take a second wife, and she said she agreed, but had only one condition.

"What condition?" I asked.

"I will call that woman and tell her a few truths," she said.

"I won't give you her phone number," I said.

Then my wife said, "You don't have to give it to me. I already have her number. I know her very well."

I was shocked.

When I asked, "Who do you think it is?" my wife said:
"I know her even better than you do. That woman..."

​​"That woman is my sister. I orchestrated this game myself. I even had a hard time convincing my sister. Dear husband, don't be embarrassed. I wanted so, so much for you to fall in love with my sister. The reason is that she is my flesh and blood, my children's aunt, and the only person who can be a true mother to my children after I'm gone. I want you to be happy with my sister so badly, because I don't have much time left to live. The doctor said I have at most three months left. Unfortunately, we discovered this incurable disease much too late. I am suffering from a severe illness. That's why I wanted to choose the best mother for my children myself. Forgive me, but I had to do it."

Sometimes men take women lightly, but Allah created them fragile. Although women are physically fragile, they can turn into the most dangerous beings for the safety of their children. A man cannot comprehend what goes through a woman's heart. Perhaps that is why men are harsher, while women, on the contrary, are soft-hearted and affectionate.

Conclusion: A mother never trusts her children to anyone. That is why they try to make the rightest choice for their future. In many cases, when a second wife comes along, she does not treat the husband's children well. Mothers worry deeply about this. Therefore, relatives are considered the best choice. Such situations happen often around us. Because the affection between sisters is very strong, people around them do not express negative opinions about this situation.

KASALLIKLAR TV Taken from Telegram channel

family relationshipssocial storieswomen's destinyfamily values
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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