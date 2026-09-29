Ferran Soriano Addresses Manchester City Staff

In a confidential and sharp video message to staff, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano stated that the club categorically rejects the accusations of financial misconduct. According to reports from Daily Mail Sport, the club chief emphasized that there is irrefutable evidence to debunk all claims forming the basis of the charges and that they will fully prove their innocence during the appeal process. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Recall that an independent commission announced that Manchester City had systematically breached Premier League rules over nine seasons. The league claims the club artificially inflated revenues and hid costs by entering into sham commercial agreements with sponsors. This situation, involving the alleged secret injection of the owner's personal funds through Abu Dhabi-based sponsors, totals over £900 million, violating both league and UEFA restrictions.

Financial charges and false claims

In his address to staff, Soriano firmly insisted that the core of this case rests on completely false accusations. According to him, the entire Premier League case is based on a single assumption that the owner's personal money was secretly funneled through sponsors from Abu Dhabi. However, the club has provided the commission with sufficient evidence, including bank statements, wire transfers, and witness testimonies.

Soriano claimed that dozens of pieces of evidence submitted during the investigation were deliberately ignored and that the commission's conclusion relied on a conspiracy theory concocted by the Premier League. He believes that any other false accusations stem from this central, baseless conclusion, which they will fully disprove in the appeal.

Tense public situation

Although he gave confident and firm statements to staff, according to videos released by Sky News, Soriano faced tough questions from journalists at a public event. To the question asked on behalf of the public and football fans, 'The Premier League has confirmed you have been cheating for nearly a decade, will you apologize to the fans?', the executive gave a sharp response.

Despite persistent pressure from reporters, the organization's CEO limited himself to a short sentence: 'I have nothing to say, thank you,' and stepped away from the cameras. This controversy has further increased the pressure surrounding the club, and the upcoming legal proceedings are expected to become one of the biggest events in English football.