Messi ends his national team career with a goal

·51·Sport
Messi ends his national team career with a goal

Lionel Messi played his final match for the Argentina national team. In a friendly match held on October 6 at the «Monumental» stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina defeated Benin 3:0. Messi scored from a penalty kick in the 71st minute of the match, concluding his farewell to the national team with a goal.

The first goal of the match was scored by Nicolás Otamendi in the 48th minute, off an assist from Messi. In the 61st minute, Nico Paz scored Argentina's second goal. In the 71st minute, Messi successfully converted a penalty, making the score 3:0.

According to the match statistics, Argentina took 22 shots at goal, 13 of which were on target. For Benin, these figures were 7 and 2, respectively. Argentina also dominated possession with 65% to 35%.

Argentina committed 13 fouls, while Benin players fouled 12 times. Both teams received one yellow card each. In corner kicks, Argentina won 8:2.

Thus, the 39-year-old Messi played his final match for the Argentina national team. FIFA had previously confirmed that the match against Benin would be his final appearance for the national team.

Lionel MessiArgentinaNicolás Otamendi
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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