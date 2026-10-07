An unexpected super race begins for the French talent at Manchester City

Another major sensation is brewing in the European transfer market. French attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, who has been putting on brilliant performances for England's reigning champions Manchester City, has caught the attention of a number of the continent's leading giants. According to information from the reputable publication TEAMtalk, French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning serious moves to secure the 23-year-old star in their squad.

Moreover, the battle surrounding Cherki is not limited to the Parisian club alone, as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are also closely monitoring the situation.

PSG's plan and City's financial pressure

The Parisian club's scouts and management evaluate the French playmaker as a player who ideally fits their team's philosophy:

Winter offensive or big summer deal: PSG aims to come forward with an official offer as early as the upcoming winter transfer window to accelerate Cherki's transfer, or at least build a solid foundation until the next summer season;

The threat surrounding Manchester City: Sources emphasize that the likelihood of this transfer happening will increase sharply, especially if the "Citizens" face potential punishment and restrictions related to the Premier League's financial regulations (Financial Fair Play).

Real, Chelsea, and Liverpool's old affection

Other contenders do not intend to back down easily in the race for Rayan Cherki:

Liverpool's longstanding interest: The Merseysiders tried seriously to acquire the French talent even before he moved from Lyon to Manchester City. The club still keeps the player in its spotlight;

Real and Chelsea: The Madrid and London superclubs are also actively studying the Cherki option in order to rejuvenate and strengthen their midfield line;

Status of negotiations: TEAMtalk notes that despite the extremely high interest, formal negotiations between the clubs have not yet reached the negotiation table.

Brilliant statistics of the current season: 6 goal contributions in 8 matches

The French talent is showing high efficiency in the Manchester City squad this new season, proving that the giants' attention is far from accidental:

8 matches in all official tournaments;

4 goals scored against opponents' gates;

2 assists delivered to teammates.

Cherki's confident actions on the pitch and high creativity are making him one of the most valuable and sought-after targets of the 2026/2027 transfer market.