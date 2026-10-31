English League Cup 1/4 final: Opponents for Liverpool and Manchester City confirmed

The fiercely contested League Cup (Carabao Cup) in English football is entering its decisive stage. With the 1/8 final matches concluded, all teams that have secured a spot in the quarterfinals (1/4 final) and their respective opponents have been officially determined.

As Premier League leaders Liverpool and Manchester City continue their campaigns, a number of surprise participants from the lower leagues will also compete for a ticket to the semifinals.

Quarterfinal pairings: Who plays whom?

According to the draw results, the following pairs will face off on the road to the semifinals:

Liverpool — Bournemouth: The most intense and high-level clash of the quarterfinals, featuring two Premier League clubs;

Manchester City — Bradford City: The reigning champions of the competition face a lower-league representative;

Crystal Palace — Sunderland: A very convenient and important opportunity for both teams to reach the semifinals;

Fleetwood — Everton: The Merseysiders will play away against the sensation of the lower division.

Calendar and status of the reigning champion

Key facts surrounding the quarterfinal stage:

Match dates: The central matches of the 1/4 final are scheduled to be held in mid-December ;

Title defense: The current holder of the English League Cup is Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola's charges are moving forward in their quest to successfully defend their trophy;

Unexpected underdogs: The arrival of clubs like Bradford City and Fleetwood at this stage further intensifies the traditional intrigue of cup competitions.

How the big teams manage their main squads in the congested December schedule and the resistance the smaller clubs offer to the favorites will determine the fate of the semifinals.