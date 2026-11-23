On the eve of the battle for the biggest prize in world chess, Javokhir Sindarov and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju answered journalists' questions. The Uzbek grandmaster assessed his chances of winning as 50-50, while his opponent emphasized that he came to Geneva not to defend his championship title, but to win it again. An official press conference was held at the UN Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of the world championship match. Reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and Candidates Tournament winner Javokhir Sindarov participated, speaking about the upcoming struggle, the preparation process, their thoughts on their opponents, and important milestones in their chess careers. During the conference, one of Sindarov's points drew particular attention: he is well aware that he has an opportunity that many chess players dream of their entire lives but never achieve. Therefore, he also wants to enjoy this historic opportunity. Sindarov: "Many chess players will never have such an opportunity in their entire lives" Speaking about the six months since his victory in the Candidates Tournament, Javokhir Sindarov noted that time passed much faster than he had expected. The Uzbek grandmaster said that the very opportunity to fight for the world crown is a great happiness. In his opinion, many chess players may not reach such a level throughout their entire careers. "I am very happy to be fighting for the world crown. Many chess players will never have such an opportunity, even after playing chess their whole lives. But I have this opportunity. I will try to enjoy it as much as possible," said Sindarov. These words also show Javokhir's attitude toward the upcoming match: he is thinking not only about the result but also about properly experiencing one of the most important opportunities in his career. A firm answer from Gukesh: "I came to win the title again" At the press conference, Gukesh was asked whether it is harder to defend the world champion title than it was to win it for the first time. The Indian chess player gave a short but confident answer. "I didn't come here to defend anything. I am here to win the title again." Thus, the reigning champion sees himself not as a title holder, but as a challenger who must prove once again that he is the strongest.

Sindarov assessed the chances of winning as 50-50 Journalists reminded Javokhir that before the start of the Candidates Tournament, he had estimated his chances at around 15 percent, and asked what the ratio of chances is now in the fight for the world championship. This time, Sindarov set the number much higher. "I think it's fair to say 50-50. This is a very difficult match, and anything can happen in 14 games." His answer shows that he is seriously evaluating both his opponent and his own chances. In a 14-game match, the cost of every mistake can be high. That is why Sindarov emphasized that it is impossible to determine the winner in advance. The opponents acknowledged each other's strengths At the press conference, the two grandmasters did not hide their thoughts about each other. Gukesh praised Sindarov's stable game and current form. In his opinion, Javokhir is currently at his best, and fighting against him will not be easy. Sindarov called Gukesh's 2024 results "fantastic." The Uzbek chess player said that when he played against his Indian opponent at the Tata Steel tournament this year, he felt once again how strong he is. Javokhir especially highlighted Gukesh's ability to fight until the very end of the game. This means that in the upcoming match, the opponents know not only each other's weaknesses but also their strengths well. Two different approaches to preparation Sindarov participated in a number of competitions even after his victory in the Candidates Tournament. He explained this decision by his desire to gain more experience. According to Javokhir, he has not participated in many tournaments of this level during his career. For this reason, he preferred to play more and test his capabilities. He also expressed that he is satisfied with the path he chose. Gukesh and his team decided to reduce the number of competitions this year. He said he was not surprised that Sindarov participated in more matches. Thus, the two opponents came to Geneva with different preparation paths: one chose to gain experience through competitions, and the other chose to reduce the number of appearances to focus on the main goal. Who is in Sindarov's preparation staff? Journalists also asked Javokhir who is helping him in the process of preparing for the world championship fight. The Uzbek grandmaster announced that he is working with Roman Vidonyak, Muhiddin Madaminov, and Nikita Vitiugov. However, he stated that he would not disclose the rest of his team members for now and would talk about it after the match. Gukesh also provided partial information about his preparation staff. He confirmed that he is working with Grzegorz Gajewski, but said he would announce the names of his other assistants later. "I haven't worked seriously on chess until 2025" One of the most notable parts of the press conference was Sindarov's answers about his childhood and his path in chess.