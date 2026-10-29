Unexpected results and sensational clashes continue in the English League Cup (Carabao Cup). A day after reigning Premier League champions Arsenal suffered one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history by losing to lower-league side Fleetwood Town, all eyes turned to the Manchester City vs. Brighton encounter.

The reigning champions, the "Cityzens," also forced their fans to endure significant stress. The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw in regular time, went to a penalty shootout where Enzo Maresca's side prevailed 4-3 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Chronicle of the clash at the Etihad: From a dull start to terrifying tension

Although the match began as quietly as expected, as the minutes passed, it turned into a true cup battle:

A dull start and Yalcouye's goal: For the first 29 minutes, there were almost no dangerous situations on the pitch. However, in the 31st minute, Brighton opened the scoring — Malick Yalcouye put the rebound from Georginio Rutter's shot into the net, marking his third goal of the season (0-1);

Kovacic's goal after an 18-month drought: Toward the end of the first half, City increased the pressure. Following a precise pass from Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic struck accurately from outside the penalty area to restore parity (1-1). This was the Croatian midfielder's first goal in exactly 18 months;

Maresca's team's second-half problem: Returning from the break, the hosts' defense was sloppy again. Just two minutes into the second half, Rutter made it 2-1, putting Brighton ahead once more;

Reis's lucky heel: In the 72nd minute, a free-kick taken by Rayan Cherki unexpectedly hit Vitor Reis's heel, changed direction, and brought the score to 2-2.

Abdukodir Khusanov's entry and Flashscore rating

In the final part of the game, our compatriot Abdukodir Khusanov was in the spotlight:

76th-minute substitution: Head coach Enzo Maresca brought on Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov in place of Rico Lewis to put an end to defensive errors;

A dangerous 90 seconds: With 90 seconds left in regulation time, a clumsy error by Khusanov allowed Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer to hit the goalpost, a situation that saved City from a painful defeat;

Flashscore rating: The statistical portal rated Khusanov's performance in this match at 6.4 points. This figure was recorded as the fourth-lowest rating among the "Cityzens" who took the field.

Rulli's saves and a quick revenge in the Premier League

In the penalty shootout, after Kovacic's miss, it seemed the initiative had shifted to the opponent. However, goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli saved shots from Yasin Ayari and opposing captain Lewis Dunk, leading the Manchester club to the quarterfinals.

The cup intrigue does not end there: Manchester City and Brighton will meet again in just a few days — on Saturday, October 31, as part of the Premier League, and this match will undoubtedly turn into an uncompromising revenge.