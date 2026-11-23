Lars Eriksson, the 56-year-old municipal head in Sweden, has lost his job after it was revealed that he had been secretly appearing in adult films. Interestingly, he did not use his own name in the films, but performed under the pseudonym "Hans." The dismissed official will receive a compensation package of nearly 58,000 dollars.

The secret activities of a public servant in Sweden have caused a major stir. Journalists discovered that Lars Eriksson, who served as the head of the Jokkmokk municipal administration, had been participating in adult films.

It turns out that the 56-year-old official used the pseudonym "Hans" on screen and introduced himself as a "Viking." Once his activities were exposed, his employment relationship with the municipal administration was terminated.

How was the official's secret activity uncovered?

Eriksson's double life was revealed after journalists reviewed photos taken at an adult film awards ceremony.

Journalists noticed a familiar face in the photos and continued their investigation. As a result, it was confirmed that the municipal head had been appearing in adult films under a different name.

According to reports, a total of eight films featuring Eriksson were released between 2018 and 2026.

The official himself claims that he stopped filming such movies in 2022. However, once information about his past activities reached the public, it led to his departure from his position.

How much will the dismissed official be paid?

Another notable aspect of the incident is that despite being fired, Eriksson will receive a significant amount of compensation.

In accordance with the terms of his dismissal, he will be paid an amount equal to seven months' salary — 594,000 Swedish kronor. This is equivalent to approximately 58,000 US dollars.

Thus, the exposure of the official's secret life led to his resignation from the post of municipal head. However, the terms of his employment contract allowed him to receive a financial payout equivalent to seven months' salary.

This incident has also brought the public debate regarding the private lives of public servants and their official positions to the forefront in Sweden.