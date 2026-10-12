Laporta acknowledges Lamine Yamal as main contender for the "Ballon d'Or"

Catalan club Barcelona's president Joan Laporta touched upon the chances of the club's young wunderkind Lamine Yamal in the race for world football's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or. According to Barca Universal, the club leader firmly stated that the young talent fully deserves this trophy due to his immense achievements in the past season.

Ahead of the ceremony on October 26, Laporta expressed hope that the final decision will rely on the principles of justice, despite the results being kept strictly confidential.

"Yamal winning this trophy will be a fair decision"

The Barcelona chief justified the Spanish winger's candidacy with the following key arguments:

Huge victories and a record season: "It would be completely fair if Yamal wins this award. Because he had a phenomenal season — he won the La Liga title and triumphed at the biggest peak — the World Cup. In short, Lamine fully deserves the Ballon d'Or," Laporta said;

Confidence in his own strength: The president supported the player's personal ambitions: "He himself feels that he is worthy of this trophy and speaks openly about it. I only view this bold mindset of his positively."

London is waiting: everything will become clear on October 26

On the eve of the most important football night of the year, the intrigue has reached its peak:

Strictly kept secret votes: "We will soon see how everything ends. For now, the results are kept strictly confidential. We are looking forward to the award night with great interest and anticipation," added the head of the Catalan club;

Ceremony venue and date: "The Ballon d'Or awarding ceremony will take place on October 26 of this year in London ";

Current holder: As a reminder, last season this prestigious award was won by PSG forward Ousmane Dembele.

If Lamine Yamal accepts this award on October 26, he will write his name in golden letters in football history as one of the youngest stars to ever win the Ballon d'Or.