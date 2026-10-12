Laporta acknowledges Lamine Yamal as main contender for the "Ballon d'Or"

·43·Sport
Laporta acknowledges Lamine Yamal as main contender for the "Ballon d'Or"

Catalan club Barcelona's president Joan Laporta touched upon the chances of the club's young wunderkind Lamine Yamal in the race for world football's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or. According to Barca Universal, the club leader firmly stated that the young talent fully deserves this trophy due to his immense achievements in the past season.

Ahead of the ceremony on October 26, Laporta expressed hope that the final decision will rely on the principles of justice, despite the results being kept strictly confidential.

"Yamal winning this trophy will be a fair decision"

The Barcelona chief justified the Spanish winger's candidacy with the following key arguments:

  • Huge victories and a record season: "It would be completely fair if Yamal wins this award. Because he had a phenomenal season — he won the La Liga title and triumphed at the biggest peak — the World Cup. In short, Lamine fully deserves the Ballon d'Or," Laporta said;

  • Confidence in his own strength: The president supported the player's personal ambitions: "He himself feels that he is worthy of this trophy and speaks openly about it. I only view this bold mindset of his positively."

London is waiting: everything will become clear on October 26

On the eve of the most important football night of the year, the intrigue has reached its peak:

  • Strictly kept secret votes: "We will soon see how everything ends. For now, the results are kept strictly confidential. We are looking forward to the award night with great interest and anticipation," added the head of the Catalan club;

  • Ceremony venue and date: "The Ballon d'Or awarding ceremony will take place on October 26 of this year in London";

  • Current holder: As a reminder, last season this prestigious award was won by PSG forward Ousmane Dembele.

If Lamine Yamal accepts this award on October 26, he will write his name in golden letters in football history as one of the youngest stars to ever win the Ballon d'Or.

Joan LaportaLamine YamalBallon d'OrBarcelona
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Espanyol sporting director apologizes over Barcelona starEspanyol sporting director apologizes over Barcelona star30 September 09:50Anthony Gordon shares his thoughts on Ballon d'Or contendersAnthony Gordon shares his thoughts on Ballon d'Or contenders24 September 16:16Hansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or claimHansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or claim15 September 19:32Jorge Mendes calls Lamine Yamal the best in the worldJorge Mendes calls Lamine Yamal the best in the world15 September 11:15Lamine Yamal declares his candidacy for the 2026 Ballon d'OrLamine Yamal declares his candidacy for the 2026 Ballon d'Or14 September 13:17“No More Silence!”: Barcelona Announces Its Choice for the Ballon d'Or“No More Silence!”: Barcelona Announces Its Choice for the Ballon d'Or12 September 06:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov