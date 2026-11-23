Inter drew 4-4 with Atalanta in the 12th round of the Italian Championship. Despite leading by two goals, the Milan side failed to secure the victory. Head coach Cristian Chivu sharply criticized his team's defensive mistakes. In the 12th round of the Italian Championship, the clash between Inter and Atalanta provided fans with a true goal-scoring festival. In a match where eight goals were scored and a 4-4 draw was recorded, the Milan side was close to victory but ultimately dropped two points. After the match, Inter head coach Cristian Chivu did not hide his dissatisfaction with his team's performance. He specifically criticized the carelessness in defense and the excessive space left for the opponent. Chivu: "We failed the test due to our own carelessness" The Romanian specialist believes that Inter should have worked harder to control the situation throughout the match. Despite taking a two-goal lead, the team could not maintain its advantage.

"We could have done more to control the game. We managed to get a two-goal lead, but due to our own carelessness, we failed the test. "Congratulations to Atalanta. They caused us problems by attacking our penalty area with a large number of players. We lost two points and we need to draw the right conclusions from this," Chivu said in an interview with DAZN. "We must not make such mistakes in defense" Chivu focused specifically on his team's defensive actions. He emphasized that each situation must be analyzed individually, and players must approach episodes with determination. The coach also did not hide the problems on the flanks. In his opinion, Inter left too much space for the opponent and tried to correct this during the match. "It is necessary to understand the specific aspects of each defensive episode. In such situations, attitude and determination are of great importance.