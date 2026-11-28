A professional boxing night took place in the Russian city of Ufa. In the main event of the evening, renowned Cuban boxer Andy Cruz stepped into the ring against the host representative Artur Subkhankulov, winning by a split decision and claiming the vacant (unclaimed) IBF championship belt in the lightweight division.

A dramatic contest featuring knockdowns and a point deduction

Throughout the 12-round bout, the Cuban boxer skillfully evaded his opponent's attacks while remaining active and precise in his counterattacks. The fight was full of intense moments:

Round 2: Artur Subkhankulov lost his balance and fell to the ring.

Round 8: Both boxers were knocked down during an exchange of blows.

Round 10: The Russian boxer had 1 point deducted for an illegal blow to the back of the head.

Fight scorecard and judges' decision

After the fight concluded, the judges' opinions were split — one gave the advantage to the host athlete, while the other two recorded a clear victory for the Cuban boxer:

Indicators Official data Venue Ufa city, Russia Weight class and title Vacant IBF world championship belt in the lightweight division Pairing Andy Cruz (Cuba) — Artur Subkhankulov (Russia) Judges' scores 112–114 (in favor of Subkhankulov), 116–110 and 116–110 (in favor of Cruz) Final result Andy Cruz won by a split decision

Do you think Andy Cruz, having won the IBF lightweight championship belt, will be able to prove his dominance in fights against other leading stars of this division?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the latest championship fights in the world of professional boxing!