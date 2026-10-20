Sabah Baku vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Sabah Baku vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Sabah Baku vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 20 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Sabah Baku starting lineup: 92. Pokatilov S. (captain), 37. Du Queiroz, 13. Lepinjica I., 4. McCarthy A., 20. Mickels J., 11. Parris K., 27. Puchacz T., 7. Rakhmonaliyev U., 21. Simic V., 3. Solvet S., 80. Zedadka A.

Sabah Baku substitutes: 9. Aliyev K., 5. Dashdamirov R., 88. Fernandes R., 10. Isayev A., 33. Junior Almeida, 6. Khaybulaev A., 99. Mbina O., 94. Mirzammadov R., 17. Mutallimov T., 8. Nwachukwu C., 1. Ramazanov A., 34. Severina X.

Sabah Baku head coach: Dambrauskas V.

Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 5. Bensebaini R., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 9. Guirassy S., 8. Nmecha F., 26. Ryerson J., 4. Schlotterbeck N. (captain), 21. Silva F., 24. Svensson D., 25. Veerman J.

Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 14. Beier M., 7. Bellingham J., 44. Dos Santos E., 30. Drewes P., 22. Gadou J., 40. Inacio S., 39. Mane F., 33. Meyer A., 18. Nwaneri E., 49. Reggiani L., 20. Sabitzer M.

Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.

Sabah BakuDortmundChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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