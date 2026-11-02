“Pakhtakor” loses 2:6 to “Al-Nassr” on home turf

In a marquee matchup of the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Tashkent's “Pakhtakor” club hosted Saudi Arabia's “Al-Nassr” on their home pitch. In an intense clash that turned into a true goal festival, the Riyadh side secured a resounding 6:2 victory.

Although team captain Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the field for the visitors, the Riyadh side's attacking line showcased a display of truly offensive football to the fans in Tashkent.

Match Chronicle: Joao Felix's brace and an 8-goal drama

From the opening minutes, the match was played under open and intense competition:

“Al-Nassr's” rapid pressure (15th, 17th, 32nd minutes): Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and just two minutes later, star forward Joao Felix netted the second goal. In the 32nd minute, the Portuguese star added a brace to his tally — 0:3;

Flamarion's response (36th minute): Playing in front of their own fans, the “Lions” did not give up and reduced the deficit in the 36th minute thanks to the skill of legionnaire Flamarion — 1:3;

Sharp attacks in the second half: After the break, the visitors increased the pressure again. In the 53rd minute, Al-Amri scored, and in the 62nd minute, substitute Ghareeb brought the score to 1:5;

Hamdamov and Angelo seal the deal: In the 75th minute, substitute Dostonbek Hamdamov scored the second goal for the Tashkent side (2:5). However, in the 79th minute, “Al-Nassr” winger Angelo scored the final goal of the match, setting the final score at 2:6.

Official Match Record

AFC Champions League Elite. Round 4

“Pakhtakor” (Uzbekistan) — “Al-Nassr” (Saudi Arabia) 2:6

Tashkent, “Pakhtakor” Stadium

Goals: Flamarion 36, Dostonbek Hamdamov 75 — Al-Hamdan 15, Felix 17, 32, Al-Amri 53, Ghareeb 62, Angelo 79.

Lineups: