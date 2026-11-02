“Pakhtakor” loses 2:6 to “Al-Nassr” on home turf

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“Pakhtakor” loses 2:6 to “Al-Nassr” on home turf

In a marquee matchup of the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Tashkent's “Pakhtakor” club hosted Saudi Arabia's “Al-Nassr” on their home pitch. In an intense clash that turned into a true goal festival, the Riyadh side secured a resounding 6:2 victory.

Although team captain Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the field for the visitors, the Riyadh side's attacking line showcased a display of truly offensive football to the fans in Tashkent.

Match Chronicle: Joao Felix's brace and an 8-goal drama

From the opening minutes, the match was played under open and intense competition:

  • “Al-Nassr's” rapid pressure (15th, 17th, 32nd minutes): Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and just two minutes later, star forward Joao Felix netted the second goal. In the 32nd minute, the Portuguese star added a brace to his tally — 0:3;

  • Flamarion's response (36th minute): Playing in front of their own fans, the “Lions” did not give up and reduced the deficit in the 36th minute thanks to the skill of legionnaire Flamarion — 1:3;

  • Sharp attacks in the second half: After the break, the visitors increased the pressure again. In the 53rd minute, Al-Amri scored, and in the 62nd minute, substitute Ghareeb brought the score to 1:5;

  • Hamdamov and Angelo seal the deal: In the 75th minute, substitute Dostonbek Hamdamov scored the second goal for the Tashkent side (2:5). However, in the 79th minute, “Al-Nassr” winger Angelo scored the final goal of the match, setting the final score at 2:6.

Official Match Record

  • AFC Champions League Elite. Round 4

  • “Pakhtakor” (Uzbekistan) — “Al-Nassr” (Saudi Arabia) 2:6

  • Tashkent, “Pakhtakor” Stadium

  • Goals: Flamarion 36, Dostonbek Hamdamov 75 — Al-Hamdan 15, Felix 17, 32, Al-Amri 53, Ghareeb 62, Angelo 79.

Lineups:

  • “Pakhtakor”: Vladimir Nazarov, Muhammadbobur Karimov, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Zaid Tahseen, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdurauf Buriev (Oybek Bozorov, 71), Akmal Mozgovoy, Sardor Sobirkhojaev, Flamarion, Bashar Resan (Dostonbek Hamdamov, 60), Stephen Chinedu (Ayman Hussein, 71).

  • “Al-Nassr”: Bento, Boushal, Al-Amri, Martinez, Aman, Ayman (Ghareeb, 46), Costa, Angelo, Sadio Mane (Al-Jani, 76), Joao Felix (Al-Khaibari, 67), Al-Hamdan.

PakhtakorAl-NassrAFC Champions League Elite
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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