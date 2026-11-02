“Pakhtakor” loses 2:6 to “Al-Nassr” on home turf
In a marquee matchup of the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Tashkent's “Pakhtakor” club hosted Saudi Arabia's “Al-Nassr” on their home pitch. In an intense clash that turned into a true goal festival, the Riyadh side secured a resounding 6:2 victory.
Although team captain Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the field for the visitors, the Riyadh side's attacking line showcased a display of truly offensive football to the fans in Tashkent.
Match Chronicle: Joao Felix's brace and an 8-goal drama
From the opening minutes, the match was played under open and intense competition:
“Al-Nassr's” rapid pressure (15th, 17th, 32nd minutes): Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and just two minutes later, star forward Joao Felix netted the second goal. In the 32nd minute, the Portuguese star added a brace to his tally — 0:3;
Flamarion's response (36th minute): Playing in front of their own fans, the “Lions” did not give up and reduced the deficit in the 36th minute thanks to the skill of legionnaire Flamarion — 1:3;
Sharp attacks in the second half: After the break, the visitors increased the pressure again. In the 53rd minute, Al-Amri scored, and in the 62nd minute, substitute Ghareeb brought the score to 1:5;
Hamdamov and Angelo seal the deal: In the 75th minute, substitute Dostonbek Hamdamov scored the second goal for the Tashkent side (2:5). However, in the 79th minute, “Al-Nassr” winger Angelo scored the final goal of the match, setting the final score at 2:6.
Official Match Record
AFC Champions League Elite. Round 4
“Pakhtakor” (Uzbekistan) — “Al-Nassr” (Saudi Arabia) 2:6
Tashkent, “Pakhtakor” Stadium
Goals: Flamarion 36, Dostonbek Hamdamov 75 — Al-Hamdan 15, Felix 17, 32, Al-Amri 53, Ghareeb 62, Angelo 79.
Lineups:
“Pakhtakor”: Vladimir Nazarov, Muhammadbobur Karimov, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Zaid Tahseen, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdurauf Buriev (Oybek Bozorov, 71), Akmal Mozgovoy, Sardor Sobirkhojaev, Flamarion, Bashar Resan (Dostonbek Hamdamov, 60), Stephen Chinedu (Ayman Hussein, 71).
“Al-Nassr”: Bento, Boushal, Al-Amri, Martinez, Aman, Ayman (Ghareeb, 46), Costa, Angelo, Sadio Mane (Al-Jani, 76), Joao Felix (Al-Khaibari, 67), Al-Hamdan.
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