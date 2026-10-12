What lineup will "Pakhtakor" field against Saudi stars?

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What lineup will "Pakhtakor" field against Saudi stars?

Within the framework of the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" club is hosting Saudi Arabia's star-studded "Al Qadsiah" team at home. Ahead of the fierce clash starting at 18:45 at the "Pakhtakor" central stadium in Tashkent, the capital team's starting lineup has been officially announced.

The coaching staff has selected the strongest and most combat-ready squad for this important match. In particular, reliable goalkeeper Vladimir Nazarov will guard the goal.

Official starting lineup of the "Lions"

"Pakhtakor" will take to the field with the following players:

  • Goalkeeper: Vladimir Nazarov;

  • Defenders: Hojiakbar Alijonov, Zaid Tahsin, Morteza Pouraliganji, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Sherzod Nasrullaev;

  • Midfielders: Akmal Mozgovoy, Bashar Resan, Abdurauf Bouriev;

  • Forwards: Flamarion, Stefan Chinedu.

Important tactical points and match significance

The coaching staff has reinforced the defensive line with foreign players who have international experience and local leaders:

  • Solid center and flanks: Iran national team member Morteza Pouraliganji and Zaid Tahsin will operate as a tandem in the center of defense, while Hojiakbar Alijonov and Sherzod Nasrullaev will actively link defense and attack on the flanks;

  • Attacking center: Iraqi playmaker Bashar Resan will serve as the main playmaker in midfield, while Mozgovoy and Bouriev are responsible for stopping opponent attacks in the holding zone;

  • Hope for goals: In the attacking line, the duo of Brazilian Flamarion and Nigerian forward Stefan Chinedu will try to break through the defensive fortress of the Saudi powerhouse.

In the first round, "Pakhtakor" drew 1:1 away against Saudi reigning champion "Al Ahli". A victory in today's match will allow the "Lions" to firmly establish themselves among the group leaders.

PakhtakorAl QadsiahAFC Champions League EliteSaudi Arabia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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