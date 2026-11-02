Are you selling your phone number? An online trading system for citizens has been launched

The Uzbekistan Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (UZEX) has implemented an important innovation in the telecommunications services market. Starting from October, individuals and legal entities have been able to sell the mobile phone numbers they use in a legal, transparent, and secure manner.

Previously, premium and memorable numbers were only sold by mobile operators through official auctions, but now, transactions between ordinary citizens have also gained full legal force as a secondary market.

How are trades conducted? Two methods of sale

All processes are carried out through the specially created official electronic trading portal mobilraqam.uzex.uz. Users are offered two convenient mechanisms for selling a number:

1. Auction trading: The seller sets a specific starting price for the number. During the auction, buyers compete with each other, increasing the price step-by-step, and the participant who offers the highest price wins;

2. "Instant deal" method: If the seller does not want the trading process to drag on, they set a fixed and firm price for the number. As soon as the buyer agrees to this price, the deal is concluded, and the number is purchased immediately.

Registration and service fees: How much does it cost to list a number for sale?

Posting an ad and the transaction process through the platform are established based on clear financial rules:

Free online registration: To participate in the system as either a seller or a buyer, free online registration is sufficient;

1 percent service fee: To put a number up for auction, the seller pays an ad fee of only 1 percent of the set starting price;

Clear calculation: For example, if you list your number for sale with a starting price of 1,000,000 soums, the service fee payable to the system will be only 10,000 soums.

This new mechanism prevents fraud in the informal market, simplifies the re-registration of numbers, and allows citizens to freely earn income from their property.