Are you selling your phone number? An online trading system for citizens has been launched

·80·Technology
Are you selling your phone number? An online trading system for citizens has been launched

The Uzbekistan Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (UZEX) has implemented an important innovation in the telecommunications services market. Starting from October, individuals and legal entities have been able to sell the mobile phone numbers they use in a legal, transparent, and secure manner.

Previously, premium and memorable numbers were only sold by mobile operators through official auctions, but now, transactions between ordinary citizens have also gained full legal force as a secondary market.

How are trades conducted? Two methods of sale

All processes are carried out through the specially created official electronic trading portal mobilraqam.uzex.uz. Users are offered two convenient mechanisms for selling a number:

  • 1. Auction trading: The seller sets a specific starting price for the number. During the auction, buyers compete with each other, increasing the price step-by-step, and the participant who offers the highest price wins;

  • 2. "Instant deal" method: If the seller does not want the trading process to drag on, they set a fixed and firm price for the number. As soon as the buyer agrees to this price, the deal is concluded, and the number is purchased immediately.

Registration and service fees: How much does it cost to list a number for sale?

Posting an ad and the transaction process through the platform are established based on clear financial rules:

  • Free online registration: To participate in the system as either a seller or a buyer, free online registration is sufficient;

  • 1 percent service fee: To put a number up for auction, the seller pays an ad fee of only 1 percent of the set starting price;

  • Clear calculation: For example, if you list your number for sale with a starting price of 1,000,000 soums, the service fee payable to the system will be only 10,000 soums.

This new mechanism prevents fraud in the informal market, simplifies the re-registration of numbers, and allows citizens to freely earn income from their property.

Uzbekistan Republican Commodity and Raw Materials ExchangeUZEXmobilraqam.uzex.uzmobile number trading
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New scam targeting Telegram users: the fake "voting" schemeNew scam targeting Telegram users: the fake "voting" scheme30 October 22:07WhatsApp allows users to communicate without phone numbersWhatsApp allows users to communicate without phone numbers29 June 22:00Direct satellite connectivity launched for 47 smartphone models in ChinaDirect satellite connectivity launched for 47 smartphone models in China22 July 13:21Unique Nickname System Launched for WhatsApp UsersUnique Nickname System Launched for WhatsApp Users30 June 13:57Spotify launches special AI running mode in its appSpotify launches special AI running mode in its app29 July 18:25UK introduces night-time 'curfew' for teenagersUK introduces night-time 'curfew' for teenagers15 July 12:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full list
iPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full list
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: new price list
iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: new price list
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4