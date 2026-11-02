Big battle in women's tennis: WTA announces new rankings

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has officially presented the weekly updated world rankings for professional tennis players. In the table formed as of November 2, Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan, has confidently maintained her position as the world number one.

There were no major changes in the top three: Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka continues in second place as the primary challenger, while young Russian star Mirra Andreeva, who won the top prize at the "Roland Garros — 2026" tournament this season, firmly rounds out the top 3.

Shifts within the Top-10 and the intensity of the competition

In the updated list, mutual position changes were recorded within the top ten:

Gauff and Pegula clash: American Coco Gauff increased her points tally, moving up one spot (4th place) and pushing her compatriot Jessica Pegula (5th place) down;

Swiatek's decline: Former world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland dropped from 8th to 9th place, with her spot taken by Czech player Linda Noskova, who successfully accumulated points;

Activity of Ukrainian and Czech representatives: In the top ten, the Czech Republic (Muchova, Noskova) and Ukraine (Svitolina, Kostyuk) maintain a firm presence with two representatives each.

Official WTA top-10 rankings as of November 2:

(1) Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) — 8099 points (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) — 6485 points (3) Mirra Andreeva (Russia) — 6306 points (5) Coco Gauff (USA) — 5763 points (4) Jessica Pegula (USA) — 5760 points (6) Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) — 5121 points (7) Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) — 4665 points (9) Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) — 4343 points (8) Iga Swiatek (Poland) — 4188 points (10) Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) — 3910 points

(Note: The numbers in parentheses indicate the players' positions in the previous ranking.)