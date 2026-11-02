“Neftchi” announces starting lineup for the match against “Tractor”

Representing Uzbekistan in the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, Fergana's “Neftchi” club will be the guest of Iran's renowned “Tractor” team in Oman. The match kicks off at 21:00 Tashkent time.

Ahead of the away match, which is crucial for securing points, “Neftchi” head coach Islom Ismoilov has officially presented the starting eleven that will take the field.

Attacking lineup and positioning of foreign players

The Fergana coach has selected a strong squad for this responsible away match, emphasizing reliable defense and quick counter-attacks:

Reliable goalkeeper: National team member Botirali Ergashev will guard the goal;

Solid defense and flanks: The defensive line features Bojan Ciger, Michel Augusto, as well as the active wingers Farrukh Sayfiyev and Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev;

Creative midfield: Asilbek Jumayev, Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, Alisher Odilov, and the experienced Yan Sasse will operate in the center and on the wings;

Frontline power: The main threat in front of the opponent's goal will be posed by Ratino and the Finnish striker Marcus Forss.

Official match record and lineup:

AFC Champions League Elite. 4th round

“Tractor” (Iran) — “Neftchi” (Uzbekistan)

Date and time: November 2, 21:00 (Tashkent time)

Venue: Oman

“Neftchi” starting lineup:

Botirali Ergashev, Michel Augusto, Bojan Ciger, Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev, Asilbek Jumayev, Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, Alisher Odilov, Yan Sasse, Farrukh Sayfiyev, Ratino, Marcus Forss.