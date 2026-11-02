Football evening in Tashkent: Lineups announced for the Pakhtakor vs. Al-Nassr clash

As part of the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, one of the most anticipated and important matches on the continent will take place at Tashkent's central Pakhtakor Stadium. Uzbekistan's multi-time champion Pakhtakor will host Saudi Arabian grand club Al-Nassr on their home turf.

The coaching staffs of both teams have officially announced their starting lineups for this high-stakes encounter, which kicks off at 18:45 Tashkent time.

Ronaldo, Coman, and Simakan did not come to Tashkent: Who is in the visitors' squad?

The biggest talking point ahead of the match has been the absence of the Riyadh club's superstars from the away trip:

Stars left in Riyadh: Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, winger Kingsley Coman, and central defender Mohamed Simakan were left in Saudi Arabia by the decision of the coaching staff;

Sadio Mane and Joao Felix in attack: Nevertheless, the visitors are fielding a very strong squad. The team's attack and wings will be led by famous stars — Sadio Mane and Joao Felix;

Brazilian national team goalkeeper in goal: The famous Brazilian goalkeeper Bento will feature as the Al-Nassr shot-stopper.

Tournament table situation and an uncompromising battle

For both teams, this match is of critical importance for securing a playoff spot:

Al-Nassr: With 3 points, they are currently in 9th place in the overall standings and are aiming to climb higher with today's match;

Pakhtakor: The "Lions" have collected 2 points and currently occupy the 12th position. The Tashkent side intends to win in front of their home crowd and significantly improve their situation in the group.

Official match report and lineups:

AFC Champions League Elite. 4th round

Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan) — Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Date and time: November 2, 18:45

Stadium: Pakhtakor, Tashkent

Starting lineups: