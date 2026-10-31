How did English publications rate Abdukodir Khusanov and the City stars? (video)

·6·Sport
How did English publications rate Abdukodir Khusanov and the City stars? (video)

In the latest round of the English Premier League, leaders Manchester City suffered an unexpected defeat in front of their home fans. Enzo Maresca's side lost 0-1 to Brighton at the Etihad Stadium, marking their second consecutive league game without points.

The only and decisive goal of the match was scored by Yasin Ayari following a clumsy error by the hosts' right-back, Matheus Nunes. Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who played the full 90 minutes for the "Citizens," unleashed a powerful and accurate shot in the final minutes of the match, forcing opposing goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to make a brilliant save, but they were unable to restore parity.

After the match, experts from the influential portal cityxtra.co.uk, which specializes in covering Manchester City, evaluated the individual performances of the team members on a 10-point scale.

Abdukodir Khusanov — 5/10: New tactical task and opponent's pressure

English analysts assessed the young Uzbek defender's performance this time as follows:

"Khusanov was forced out of his position several times during the match. Brighton's attackers challenged him much more seriously than usual and applied active pressure. The visitors tried to take advantage of the fact that Khusanov is still fully adapting to the hybrid position between right-back and center-back."

Ratings for the defense and midfield

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10): No blame for the goal conceded. Although he moved well with the ball at his feet, a misplaced pass in the second half almost gifted the opponent a second goal;

  • Matheus Nunes (5/10): Committed the error that led to the only goal and could not rectify his mistake. The only positive aspect was that he kept running without giving up until the end;

  • Ruben Dias (5.5/10): Although not the main culprit for the defeat, he failed to organize the defense properly;

  • Josko Gvardiol (6/10): Was active in attack, but there were misunderstandings with Doku, and he must take responsibility for the flank from which the goal originated;

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi (6/10): Faced pressure from a physically strong opposing midfield. Although his technique is good, this match will be a big lesson for him;

  • Elliot Anderson (6/10): Had a tough game. Although he revived a bit in the second half, he could not cope with Brighton's solid center;

  • Enzo Fernandez (6/10): Provided a few beautiful passes, but did not produce a final productive result. Experts noted that it is difficult to understand why he is in the lineup every week.

Attack and substitutes

  • Iliman Ndiaye (6.5/10): Was City's most active player in attack. Constantly created danger with his quick raids and dribbling, only a goal-scoring shot was missing;

  • Erling Haaland (6/10): An unlucky day. Before Haaland could manage to do anything, opposing captain Lewis Dunk completely shut him down;

  • Jeremy Doku (5.5/10): His efficiency coefficient was very low;

  • Rayan Cherki (6.5/10): Came off the bench and livened up the game. Although he created excellent situations for Fernandez and Nunes, his teammates could not capitalize on them;

  • Nico O'Reilly (6/10): Had a positive impact on the pace of the game, but there was no efficiency in the final actions.

After their second consecutive defeat, the Manchester City coaching staff must urgently address the problems in defense and midfield, as the team has an important away match in the Champions League ahead.

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueBrighton
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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