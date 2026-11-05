UFC King in Tashkent: Islam Makhachev and Fedor Emelianenko Arrive in Uzbekistan

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UFC King in Tashkent: Islam Makhachev and Fedor Emelianenko Arrive in Uzbekistan

The reigning UFC lightweight champion and global MMA star Islam Makhachev has once again visited the capital of Uzbekistan. The famous athlete is participating in the jubilee 50th World Sambo Championships for men and women, held in Tashkent from November 6–8, as an honorary guest and official international ambassador for the sport of sambo.

This prestigious competition, hosted by our capital, has brought together the greatest legends of the world of martial arts.

Meeting with Fedor Emelianenko and a star-studded visit

A historic meeting that thrilled sports fans around the world took place during the visit:

  • Legends of two eras in Tashkent: Alongside Islam Makhachev, one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, the legendary Fedor Emelianenko, also arrived in Tashkent as a sambo ambassador. The two great athletes met and conversed warmly in the capital;

  • Special message and invitation: Before arriving in our capital, Islam Makhachev sent a video message to the Uzbek people via his official social media pages, inviting all sports fans to witness these historic bouts in person.

Where and how is the jubilee competition being held?

The 50th World Sambo Championships, the most significant in the history of the sport, are being organized at a high level:

  • Event location: The World Championship bouts are taking place at the modern Ice Palace (Game Sports Arena) located in the "Yangi O‘zbekiston" complex in the capital;

  • A unique opportunity for fans: Over the course of three days, fans have the chance to watch the planet's strongest sambo wrestlers compete while also seeing their idols, such as Islam Makhachev and Fedor Emelianenko, up close.

As a reminder, Islam Makhachev previously visited Tashkent in June 2026, where he held friendly meetings with Uzbekistan's Olympic champions and local sports stars.

Islam MakhachevFedor EmelianenkoWorld Sambo ChampionshipsTashkent
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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