Mjallby vs Borac Banja Luka: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Mjallby vs Borac Banja Luka. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Mjallby starting lineup: 35. Lundin A., 14. Granath V., 33. Miettinen T., 4. Noren A., 5. Iqbal A., 25. Nielsen M., 22. Gustavsson J. (captain), 39. Arrhenius R., 7. Gustafson V., 10. Kjaer J., 18. Bergstrom J.
Mjallby substitutes: 3. Agnarsson M., 6. Enggaard M., 1. Hansen S., 8. Helge T., 26. Hoffmann I., 29. Lindberg O., 24. Pettersson T., 23. Samuelsen A., 2. Svanberg L., 27. Tidstrand L., 13. Wallinder R., 9. Youssef A.
Mjallby head coach: Brannstrom A.
Borac Banja Luka starting lineup: 72. Jurkas M., 4. Cipetic B., 2. Meijers B., 6. Sanicanin S. (captain), 16. Herrera S., 12. Hiros A., 89. Deket M., 18. Jojic M., 44. Roguljic A., 7. Juricic L., 77. Savic S.
Borac Banja Luka substitutes: 24. Carolina J., 21. Cetkovic N., 22. Kukavica I., 47. Milak A., 98. Ogrinec S., 3. Pascual A., 20. Ridjan E., 19. Rogan V., 99. Romera D., 1. Siskovski D., 23. Vranjes S., 10. Vukovic D.
Borac Banja Luka head coach: Marinovic V.
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