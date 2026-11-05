Mjallby vs Borac Banja Luka: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 The referee blows the whistle for half-time, bringing the first 45 minutes of the game to an end.

45+1 The fourth official has indicated 2 minutes of added time.

44 Luka Juricic (Borac Banja Luka) controlled the ball beautifully inside the box and decided to shoot. The shot was on target, but it was an easy save for Aleksandar Lundin.

42 Romeo Amane (Mjällby) failed to find his teammate in the box, the cross was too high and powerful. The ball went out of play, goal kick for Borac Banja Luka.

41 Assistant referee Max Nielsen (Mjällby) signaled for offside, and the referee confirmed the decision.

39 Amer Hiroš (Borac Banja Luka) sent a promising ball into the center, but it didn't reach any of the forwards.

37 Axel Norén (Mjällby) rose highest to meet the corner kick. He timed his jump well, but his header went just inches over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and the Borac Banja Luka goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

37 The ball went out of play. Mjällby will take a corner kick.

36 Jeppe Kjær (Mjällby) came close to scoring, but should have done better. His weak shot from close range went straight into the hands of Mladen Jurkas. The referee points to the corner flag. Mjällby will take the corner.

32 What a chance missed by Romeo Amane (Mjällby)! He created space inside the box and fired a powerful shot into the bottom right corner, but Mladen Jurkas made a brilliant save.

32 Mjällby had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

31 Viktor Gustafson (Mjällby) received a short pass and found space to shoot inside the box, but his effort went well wide of the right post.

29 The ball went out of play. Mjällby will take a corner kick.

27 Luka Juricic (Borac Banja Luka) headed the ball towards goal from the cross, but Aleksandr Lundin made a brilliant save to deny him.

24 Max Nilsson (Mjällby) crossed into the box, but it was too close to Mladen Jurkas and the keeper gathered the ball.

20 The defenders stayed alert and cleared the dangerous cross from Sebastian Herrera (Borac Banja Luka).

19 Viktor Gustafson (Mjällby) crossed the ball into the box, but the opposing defenders quickly cleared it.

18 The corner kick taken by Mjällby was cleared by Mladen Jurkas (Borac Banja Luka).

17 Viktor Gustafson (Mjällby) went on a solo run, but a defender blocked him, preventing a dangerous chance. The ball went out of play. Mjällby will take a corner kick.

13 Ante Roguljic (Borac Banja Luka) easily bypassed the defenders and found himself in a good position. He shot to beat the keeper, but the ball went just wide of the left post.

13 Borac Banja Luka players failed to direct the corner kick into the net, and the defender cleared the ball away.

12 Stefan Savic (Borac Banja Luka) delivered a great cross into the box. However, the opposing defender was alert and cleared the ball to avert the danger. The ball went out of play. Borac Banja Luka will have a chance to score from a corner kick.

10 Mjällby took a long-range free kick, but the ball was blocked by a defender.

9 Max Nielsen (Mjällby) fired a powerful shot at goal, but the defender made a brave block.

8 Branimir Cipetic (Borac Banja Luka) had a great chance from long range. His shot was aimed at the bottom left corner, but Aleksandar Lundin was alert and easily saved it.

7 Luka Juricic (Borac Banja Luka) received a brilliant pass inside the box and wasted a golden opportunity. The goalkeeper made an incredible save.

5 Romeo Amane (Mjällby) tried to find his teammates with a dangerous cross from the corner of the box, but the defense intercepted the ball and cleared the danger.

3 Amer Hiroš (Borac Banja Luka) played a quick pass to his teammate near the offside line, but a defender intercepted the ball and cleared the danger.

1 The referee blew the whistle and the match has started.

22:46 The players are on the pitch and Mjällby kicks off.

22:45 Gal Leibovitz has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

22:45 Before the match begins, you can see the starting lineups for today's clash.