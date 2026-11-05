Artificial intelligence risks and regional security: The President has arrived in Astana

·51·World
Artificial intelligence risks and regional security: The President has arrived in Astana

On November 5, 2026, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on a working visit. The head of state's visit is taking place at the joint invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

At the Astana International Airport, the leader of Uzbekistan was welcomed with high honors by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and other representatives of official circles.

Main agenda: "Aqaba Process" and the regional leaders' summit

The main event within the framework of the visit is scheduled for November 6, 2026:

  • International format: Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in the dialogue of Central Asian leaders within the prestigious "Aqaba Process", aimed at ensuring international security;

  • High-level cooperation: The summit will review the coordination of Central Asian states' efforts in security and mechanisms for joint combat against new global threats with international partners.

At the center of the discussion: Risks posed by artificial intelligence

The most important and urgent topic of the summit will be dedicated to combating new-generation digital risks:

  • Artificial intelligence security: Information and cybersecurity problems arising from the rapid development of high technologies and AI systems;

  • Threat of terrorism and extremism: Measures to establish collective barriers against the risk of using artificial intelligence and advanced technologies for extremist, radical, and destructive purposes;

  • Regional stability: Protecting the common information space of Central Asian states and adapting the regional security architecture to modern threats.

This meeting in Astana is expected to be an important strategic step toward strengthening peace and technological stability in Central Asia against the backdrop of modern digital threats.

Shavkat MirziyoyevAqaba ProcessAstana summitCentral Asia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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