Pokizaxon Kamoldinova becomes Asian champion in Aichi-Nagoya

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Pokizaxon Kamoldinova becomes Asian champion in Aichi-Nagoya

The delegation of Uzbekistan has won another gold medal at the XX Summer Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya-2026. This time, joyful news came from the kurash arena — Pokizaxon Kamoldinova defeated all her rivals in the -78 kg weight category and became the champion of the Asian Games.

Remarkably, the Uzbek athlete's path to the championship took a dramatic turn as early as the semifinals. To reach the final, Kamoldinova had to face another compatriot, Shohista Nazarova. Pokizaxon won this bout, while Nazarova finished the competition with a bronze medal.

However, another decisive match still awaited Kamoldinova.

In the final, she stepped onto the mat against a representative of South Korea

In the final match for the gold medal, Pokizaxon Kamoldinova's opponent was Sumin Mong, a representative of South Korea.

The Uzbekistan athlete demonstrated confidence in the decisive bout as well, overcoming her opponent.

Thus, Kamoldinova took the highest step of the podium and became the winner of the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games.

This result marked another major achievement for Uzbek kurash.

Two Uzbek athletes in one weight class — two medals

The competitions in the -78 kg weight category held special significance for Uzbekistan.

This was because two of our compatriots — Pokizaxon Kamoldinova and Shohista Nazarova — reached the semifinals.

Therefore, it was certain that Uzbekistan would secure at least one gold and one bronze medal in this weight category.

In the internal semifinal rivalry, Kamoldinova won and advanced to the final, while Nazarova had to settle for the bronze medal.

The victory in the final made this outcome even brighter: Pokizaxon — gold, Shohista — bronze.

Asian Games championship for Pokizaxon

Kamoldinova's victory added another gold award to the medal tally of the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya-2026.

While every victory in kurash matches holds great significance, success in the final is considered a worthy culmination of the athlete's hard work throughout the entire competition.

Pokizaxon Kamoldinova also overcame her opponents one by one during the tournament to reach the final, where she withstood the pressure and defeated the South Korean representative.

As a result, the Uzbek athlete earned the prestigious status of Asian Games champion.

Uzbek kurash once again demonstrated its potential

The results of Uzbek kurashers at Aichi-Nagoya-2026 are making a significant contribution to the country's overall medal tally.

Pokizaxon Kamoldinova's gold medal will be remembered this time for another important aspect.

Two Uzbek athletes reached the semifinals in the same weight class; one of them became the Asian Games champion, and the other won the bronze medal.

This demonstrates not only the result itself but also the high level of competition among Uzbekistan's representatives in this weight class.

The gold medal was added to Uzbekistan's account

Thus, Pokizaxon Kamoldinova outperformed all her rivals in the -78 kg weight category at the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games, raising the flag of Uzbekistan to the highest step of the podium.

Her championship, along with Shohista Nazarova's bronze, secured two medals for Uzbekistan in this weight class.

Pokizaxon Kamoldinova — Asian Games champion. And the delegation of Uzbekistan has added another gold to its medal tally at Aichi-Nagoya-2026.

Pokizaxon KamoldinovaAichi-Nagoya-2026Asian Games78 kg weight category
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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