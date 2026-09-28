Shohista Nazarova wins bronze medal at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

The Uzbekistan delegation has enriched its medal tally at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with another prize. National Kurash team member Shohista Nazarova claimed the bronze medal in the -78 kg weight category.

Interestingly, her path to the medal crossed in the semifinals with another representative of Uzbekistan, Pokizaxon Kamoldinova. In the internal competition on the mat, Kamoldinova emerged victorious, securing a ticket to the final. Nazarova, meanwhile, concluded the Asian Games with a bronze medal.

Two Uzbek athletes in the same weight class

Two representatives from the Uzbekistan Kurash team participated in the -78 kg weight category. Information from the National Olympic Committee also recorded Shohista Nazarova and Pokizaxon Kamoldinova as participants in this weight class.

Nazarova successfully navigated through the competition, reaching the semifinals. At this stage, her opponent was her compatriot Pokizaxon Kamoldinova.

In the bout between the two Uzbek wrestlers, Kamoldinova prevailed, earning the right to fight for the gold medal. Nazarova had to settle for the bronze.

Another medal for Uzbekistan

Shohista Nazarova's bronze medal further added to the Uzbekistan delegation's tally at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

By the end of the 8th day of the competition, the Uzbekistan delegation had won a total of 38 medals: 10 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze. On that day, Kurash athletes Shohruhxon Bakhtiyorov and Ibodatxon Ogojonova won gold, while Bekmurod Oltiboyev took home the bronze medal.

Nazarova's prize became one of the latest medals won by Kurash athletes at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Now all attention is on Pokizaxon Kamoldinova

While the competition ended with a bronze medal for Shohista Nazarova, another Uzbek wrestler in the -78 kg weight category — Pokizaxon Kamoldinova — earned the opportunity to fight for the gold medal.

Thus, two Uzbek athletes in the same weight class reached the semifinals. While one concluded the competition with a guaranteed medal, the other will now step onto the mat for the Asian Games championship.

This situation also demonstrated the high level of competition within this weight class in the Uzbek Kurash school.

Nazarova's bronze is an important addition for the team

The Uzbekistan delegation is participating in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with a large squad. According to the National Olympic Committee, 396 athletes are defending the country's honor across 42 sports.

Shohista Nazarova's bronze medal was added to the medal tally of this large delegation.

Most importantly, representatives of Uzbekistan are not only fighting for medals in Kurash competitions but are also recording high results across a number of weight classes. Nazarova reaching the semifinals and winning the bronze medal was one of those achievements.

For Shohista Nazarova, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 concluded with a bronze medal. Now, the final performance of another representative of Uzbekistan in the -78 kg weight class, Pokizaxon Kamoldinova, is awaited.