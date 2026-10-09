The active participation of Central Asian, particularly Uzbek, football players on European pitches has become the focal point of the international sports press. In his article, renowned Russian sports journalist Alexey Yakovenko specifically noted that Eldor Shomurodov's journey served as a unique catalyst and springboard for the region's players to reach top European leagues.

Historic successes at the 2026 World Cup and the influx of young talents into various continental championships have ushered in a new era in the development of Uzbek football.

A Masterpiece at the Mundial: Shomurodov's Historic Goal

The summer of 2026 was written in golden letters for Uzbek football:

Historic Debut: The Uzbekistan national team participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history;

Fans' Recognition: Team captain Eldor Shomurodov's magnificent goal against the DR Congo national team was voted the best goal of the tournament's group stage according to fan voting results;

FIFA Assessment: The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officially recorded Shomurodov's strike as one of the two most beautiful goals of the entire World Cup.

From Rostov's Risk to Genoa and Roma: Eldor's Classic Springboard

Shomurodov's path in Europe has become a true guide for Central Asian players:

Overcoming Distrust: Practically no one in Russia knew the forward when he moved from Bunyodkor to Rostov in 2017 at the age of 22. Rostov took a risk, and it paid off completely — 18 goals in 91 matches, and in the 2019/20 season, he became the team's top scorer with 11 goals;

Jumping to Serie A: In the autumn of 2020, Italy's oldest club Genoa bought him for 8 million euros (plus a 15% share of a future resale);

The 17.5 Million Record: A year later, Roma signed the Uzbek forward for 17.5 million euros and bonuses. Later, following loan spells at Spezia and Cagliari, Shomurodov revived his goalscoring prowess at Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir and was permanently transferred.

A Different Path: Husanov's €40 Million Transfer to Manchester City

If Shomurodov paved the way through Russia, defender Abduqodir Husanov demonstrated an entirely new and effective route:

The Belarusian Route: Husanov moved directly from the Bunyodkor system to FC Energetik-BGU Minsk. The fact that Belarusian clubs retained the right to participate in European club competitions helped the young defender catch the eye of international scouts much faster;

From France to an English Giant: Following a brilliant year and a half at Lens, European giant Manchester City signed Husanov in January 2025 for 40 million euros ;

Regional Record: This transfer set an absolute record as the most expensive purchase in the history of Central Asian football.

The New Wave: Expansion of Uzbek Youth Across Europe

Thanks to the successful precedent created by Shomurodov and Husanov, a new generation of Uzbek football is actively conquering foreign championships today:

Umarali Rakhmonaliyev is shining in UEFA Champions League matches for Azerbaijani champion Sabah;

Behruz Karimov signed with strong Swiss club Lugano following the World Cup;

Jakhongir Orozov moved to Russian Premier League club Rubin;

Mahmudjon Mahamadjonov is cementing his place within Dynamo Makhachkala;

Abbosbek Fayzullayev, after becoming CSKA's primary discovery in Russia, is currently shining in the Turkish Super League in the same championship as Eldor Shomurodov.

Europe's top clubs now view Central Asia not simply as a marginalized region, but as a hotbed of physically robust, tactically sound, and affordable rare talents. This indicates that even more Uzbek players will appear in the top-five leagues in the near future.