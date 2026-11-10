Matvey Safonov's luggage lost at Moscow airport before flight to Tashkent

Matvey Safonov, the goalkeeper for the French grand club PSG and the Russian national team, faced an unpleasant and unexpected situation upon arriving at the national team's training camp for international friendly matches.

The goalkeeper posted a video message on his official Telegram channel, revealing that his luggage had been lost at the Moscow airport and explaining the bizarre problem that arose due to his upcoming trip to Tashkent.

"What a stupid situation": Nighttime ordeal in Moscow

Safonov revealed that he arrived in Moscow from France and reached the team's base in the middle of the night, only to lose time at the airport:

Cleats survived: "Believe it or not, it's around four in the morning now... I arrived in the middle of the night and I'm at the base. What a stupid situation... They lost my luggage. One of them. Luckily, my cleats weren't in it, so at least I have something to wear for training";

Bureaucracy and waiting: "We realized the suitcase wouldn't turn up, but they told us to 'wait.' We waited, filled out applications and documents";

Flight to Tashkent and the resulting problem: "So what happened now? It turns out the luggage can only be picked up by the person who checked it in. They are saying, 'We will deliver it, no problem, within two days.' But by then, I will have already flown to Uzbekistan, and Marisha (his wife) will have gone to Krasnodar. Who will receive the suitcase then? In short, that's how the training camp started. Thanks a lot, really."

Details of the incident and travel plan

Criteria / Status Details Consequences Victim Matvey Safonov (PSG and Russia NT) Lost personal belongings Location and time Moscow airport, around 04:00 AM Excessive fatigue and paperwork Lost items One large suitcase (sports equipment) Training cleats survived in carry-on Main problem Airport promises delivery in 2 days Safonov will have flown to Uzbekistan by then

November 12: Important test in Tashkent

Despite this inconvenience that dampened the goalkeeper's mood, the Russian national team continues its preparations based on a tight schedule:

Central match against Uzbekistan: On November 12, a central friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will take place in Tashkent;

Next destination: On November 17, Valery Karpin's team will return to the city of Krasnodar to face the Venezuelan national team.

It will become clear in the coming days how much this misunderstanding, which occurred before the game in Tashkent, will affect the training process of the Russian team's leading goalkeeper.