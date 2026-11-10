Matvey Safonov's luggage lost at Moscow airport before flight to Tashkent

·0·World
Matvey Safonov's luggage lost at Moscow airport before flight to Tashkent

Matvey Safonov, the goalkeeper for the French grand club PSG and the Russian national team, faced an unpleasant and unexpected situation upon arriving at the national team's training camp for international friendly matches.

The goalkeeper posted a video message on his official Telegram channel, revealing that his luggage had been lost at the Moscow airport and explaining the bizarre problem that arose due to his upcoming trip to Tashkent.

"What a stupid situation": Nighttime ordeal in Moscow

Safonov revealed that he arrived in Moscow from France and reached the team's base in the middle of the night, only to lose time at the airport:

  • Cleats survived: "Believe it or not, it's around four in the morning now... I arrived in the middle of the night and I'm at the base. What a stupid situation... They lost my luggage. One of them. Luckily, my cleats weren't in it, so at least I have something to wear for training";

  • Bureaucracy and waiting: "We realized the suitcase wouldn't turn up, but they told us to 'wait.' We waited, filled out applications and documents";

  • Flight to Tashkent and the resulting problem: "So what happened now? It turns out the luggage can only be picked up by the person who checked it in. They are saying, 'We will deliver it, no problem, within two days.' But by then, I will have already flown to Uzbekistan, and Marisha (his wife) will have gone to Krasnodar. Who will receive the suitcase then? In short, that's how the training camp started. Thanks a lot, really."

Details of the incident and travel plan

Criteria / Status

Details

Consequences

Victim

Matvey Safonov (PSG and Russia NT)

Lost personal belongings

Location and time

Moscow airport, around 04:00 AM

Excessive fatigue and paperwork

Lost items

One large suitcase (sports equipment)

Training cleats survived in carry-on

Main problem

Airport promises delivery in 2 days

Safonov will have flown to Uzbekistan by then

November 12: Important test in Tashkent

Despite this inconvenience that dampened the goalkeeper's mood, the Russian national team continues its preparations based on a tight schedule:

  • Central match against Uzbekistan: On November 12, a central friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will take place in Tashkent;

  • Next destination: On November 17, Valery Karpin's team will return to the city of Krasnodar to face the Venezuelan national team.

It will become clear in the coming days how much this misunderstanding, which occurred before the game in Tashkent, will affect the training process of the Russian team's leading goalkeeper.

Matvey SafonovPSGRussian national teamUzbekistan-Russia
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Big football in Tashkent: What did Karpin's charges say ahead of the match against Uzbekistan?Big football in Tashkent: What did Karpin's charges say ahead of the match against Uzbekistan?Today 00:07Football in Tashkent: Will Uzbekistan field its strongest squad against Russia?Football in Tashkent: Will Uzbekistan field its strongest squad against Russia?27 October 20:35What did Valery Karpin reveal ahead of the match in Tashkent?What did Valery Karpin reveal ahead of the match in Tashkent?6 November 20:19Russian national team squad to face Uzbekistan announcedRussian national team squad to face Uzbekistan announced6 November 18:32Maksim Glushenkov refuses national team call-up: Will not play in the match against UzbekistanMaksim Glushenkov refuses national team call-up: Will not play in the match against Uzbekistan30 October 00:08The list expected from Karpin: 36 players selected for Russia's match in TashkentThe list expected from Karpin: 36 players selected for Russia's match in Tashkent27 October 21:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once