Who is the new leader in Uzbek chess? Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s statement sparks discussion

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Who is the new leader in Uzbek chess? Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s statement sparks discussion

Uzbekistan grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov commented on the chess potential and recent successes of his compatriot Javohir Sindarov. According to him, Sindarov deserves to stand alongside the greatest chess players in chess history in terms of talent.

"We know his potential well. Javohir is extremely talented, even more talented than me. Until 2021–2022, he didn't devote that much time to chess, as he was also busy with other things.

I think he is one of the five most talented chess players in chess history. Alongside Kasparov and other great chess players. In terms of talent, he is by no means inferior to them. It's just that for a long time he couldn't fully demonstrate his potential and remained somewhat in the shadows," Abdusattorov said.

The grandmaster also noted that Sindarov's successes have given him a great deal of motivation. He stated that although he had been one step ahead of Javohir for a long time, now his compatriot has surpassed him.

"In 2022, I was the first to cross the 2700 rating milestone. Until 2025, I was among the top-rated chess players. But I couldn't make it to the Candidates Tournament. At first, my youth, and later my lack of experience, prevented this.

For many years, I was one step ahead of Javohir. Now he has overtaken me and reached this milestone first.

His consecutive victories gave me a second wind. Javohir showed that this can be achieved, paved the way, and increased my self-confidence. Now he is ahead, and I am following behind him," Nodirbek Abdusattorov emphasized.

The successes of the two grandmasters are further enhancing the prestige of Uzbek chess in the international arena. According to Abdusattorov, Sindarov's achievements can serve as a major psychological boost not only for himself, but also for other chess players.

Nodirbek AbdusattorovJavohir SindarovUzbek chess
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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