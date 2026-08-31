Mujibillo Tursunov defeats Russian boxer in Yakutsk

Uzbek athlete Mujibillo Tursunov competed in his latest bout during a professional boxing night organized by the IBA at the Triumph Sports Complex in Yakutsk, Russia.

Our compatriot faced Russian boxer Pavel Fedorov. At the end of the fight, the judges' decision went in Tursunov's favor.

Tursunov won by points.

The clash between Mujibillo Tursunov and Pavel Fedorov lasted the full duration of the scheduled rounds.

Fight result:

Mujibillo Tursunov — winner;

Pavel Fedorov — loser;

method of victory — unanimous decision, points ;

competition — IBA professional boxing night ;

location — Yakutsk, Russia.

Thus, the Uzbek boxer concluded the international professional boxing night in Russia with a victory.

Opponent — Russian Pavel Fedorov

Tursunov's opponent this time was the host nation's representative, Pavel Fedorov.

Both boxers stayed in the ring for the full duration of the fight. As a result, the judges calculated the points and awarded the victory to the Uzbek athlete.

Mujibillo Tursunov secured another victory in his professional career by winning on points in the Yakutsk bout.

Another victory for the Uzbekistan representative

Every fight in IBA tournaments is important for gaining experience on the international stage and climbing the rankings.

Tursunov's victory over his Russian opponent is one of the significant results in his professional career.

Now, boxing fans are looking forward to Mujibillo Tursunov's next fight and his future steps in the professional ring.

Mujibillo Tursunov, who represented Uzbekistan at the IBA night in Yakutsk, left the ring victorious.